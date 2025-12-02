What getting Chris Godwin back to his old self means for Buccaneers

It was a long three weeks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their bye week. They lost three straight to some of the top contenders in the NFL, and worry was starting to set in with the struggling but feisty Arizona Cardinals making their way to Tampa, Florida.

The Bucs had to scrap their way to a 20-17 victory against the Cards, but a win is a win. The offense wasn't quite as explosive as the Buccaneers had hoped with the return of Bucky Irving, but Irving showed why he is so relied upon in the backfield and a glimpse of the old Chris Godwin that fans have come to love and Baker Mayfield to rely upon.

With Godwin showing a glimpse of his old self, here is what it could mean for the Bucs and the offense as we enter the final stretch of the regular season.

CG14 returning to form opens up rookie Emeka Egbuka

With Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan all missing significant time this year with injuries, rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was asked to step up immediately to help fill the production. Teams weren't as quick to catch on that Egbuka would be a problem, but over the past few weeks, they have keyed in on him, doubling him for much of the game. That meant that guys like Sterling Shepard and rookie Tez Johnson needed to step up for Mayfield.

Godwin returned in Week 12 from a hairline fracture in his fibula against the Seattle Seahawks, but still was not quite himself. That was until he showed glimpses of his old self against the Arizona Cardinals, where he was able to catch three passes for 78 yards.

That type of output for Godwin is a welcome sign and will now force defenses to have to pay attention to both him and Egbuka before they get Evans and McMillan back. With fewer doubles likely coming Egbuka's way, it should open up the passing game more. And once the Bucs get either or both Evans and McMillan back, who knows how lethal this attack could be.

3rd & Godwin

Godwin has become synonymous with being a third-down weapon for the Bucs. He quickly became a favorite target of Mayfield's early on and never looked back. The Bucs' third-down success hasn't quite been up to the level we have seen with Godwin, so getting him back to feeling 100% like himself is huge, as Mayfield will once again look his way like he did against the Cardinals on that all-important down that helps sustain drives to put points up on the board.

The Buccaneers' passing attack is finally starting to get back to what we thought it would be to start the season, and Godwin is a huge part of that after signing a three-year, $66 million contract extension this offseason. The deal was beginning to look like a mistake by Jason Licht and the front office, but if Godwin can continue to perform as he did against the Cardinals and be relied upon in important downs, then that narrative will be short-lived.

