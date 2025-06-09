3 things Bucs fans should watch for going into mandatory minicamp
Mandatory minicamp is upon us, and that means that training camp is on the way. While OTAs were optional for Buccaneers players, mandatory minicamp lives up to its name — and it means we're set to see a few players we didn't get a look at the past two weeks.
Here are three things to look out for when the Buccaneers hit the field for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday:
Will Haason Reddick show (and how will he do?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid $14 million to Haason Reddick on a one-year deal, and despite a public holdout last year and a new defense to learn, Reddick didn't show up to OTAs.
He's been working out on his own time, and all indications are that he plans to show up at mandatory minicamp. But if he doesn't, he'll be fined a pretty hefty amount and the Bucs will get some deja vu from their Randy Gregory situation this time last year. If he does show up, it will be worth seeing how he moves and what shape he's in after his own private workouts — Reddick claimed to be a highly-motivated man coming into this season after an up-and-down Jets saga, and this will be his first opportunity to prove it in a Bucs helmet.
Josh Grizzard's familiar new offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a top 5 offense under Liam Coen in 2024, but once he left for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bucs decided to promote 2024 passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator. Grizzard's offense will have most of the same terminology to bring some continuity, but he'll likely have a few tricks of his own this year.
The team didn't do call-it periods — portions of the 11v11 scrums where coaches call their own plays — until later in OTAs. With Grizzard getting some experience, it's likely the Bucs will be doing a bit more of those in mandatory minicamp, and it will really give Grizzard the opportunity to call plays against head coach Todd Bowles. He won't reveal too much, but it will be worth watching just how his offensive scheme slowly evolves over mandatory minicamp and then training camp.
How healthy is Chris Godwin?
Chris Godwin did not show up to OTAs, but that was understandable given how much he knows about the offense and the injury rehab for his dislocated ankle he's been going under. But mandatory minicamp could be a good indicator of where he's at health-wise.
The Bucs signed Godwin to a three-year, $66 million deal this offseason, but they drafted wideout Emeka Egbuka — a very similar archetype — in the first round of the NFL Draft. That pick has made some wonder just how ready Godwin is in his recovery, and he could answer some questions about that at mandatory minicamp. It's unlikely that he'll be participating, but the team would likely be elated if he was — and if he isn't participating, what is he doing? Is he working off to the side with a trainer, or is he simply sitting on the sideline? Any of these things could give us a decent idea of where he's at in his recovery.
