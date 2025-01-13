3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' Heartbreaking 23-20 Playoff Loss to Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is over after a heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. It was a solemn scene on the locker room and quiet as a pin drop when media entered for post-game interviews. The Bucs played well in some areas, but couldn't elevate their game when they needed to most. Here is who shined and who struggled in the Bucs final game of the season.
3 Up
LB Lavonte David
David had a big sack on third and short, forcing Daniels out of bounds on the Commanders' first drive of the night to bring up fourth down. With the Bucs' defense facing a fourth-and-goal situation early in the fourth quarter, David came up with tremendous coverage on Zach Ertz to force the incompletion and turn the ball over on downs. David finished the game with eight tackles and a sack in what could've been his last game as a Buccaneer.
WR Mike Evans
Evans bested long-time rival Marshon Lattimore in the first half of the game going for five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. He was a pivotal part of the Bucs first half offense willing his way open to pick up big gains for the Bucs. Evans had six first-down catches on his way to seven receptions for 97 yards and the score.
QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield was sharp on the night, but it didn't matter as the Bucs fell to the Commanders to end their season. He had a wicked tight window throw to Mike Evans on his touchdown and was a threat using his legs picking up a first down on an 18-yard run. He was fairly accurate as well missing just three of his attempted throws. Mayfield finished the night 15/18 for 185 yards and two touchdowns with a 146.5 passer rarting.
3 Down
Whoever Covered Terry McLaurin
It didn't matter who it was in coverage on Terry McLaurin — the Bucs struggled. The veteran wideout and All-Pro tore the Bucs up on sevreal occasions, coming clean against defenders for chunk gains. McCollum, Dean, Edwards and Hayes all got beat by McLaurin with Hayes getting beat on the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
Bucs Base Pressure
The Bucs struggled to get consistent pressure on Jayden Daniels all night long, often leaving him with extended time in the pocket to fully go through his reads and distribute the ball to his receivers. The lack of pass rush on Daniels hurt them in more ways than one as the corners were asked to cover longer allowing routes to open up for big completions.
Third-Down Defense
The Bucs simply couldn't get off the field all night long. Washington went 8-15 on third down and 3-5 on fourth down, including a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jayden Daniels torched the Bucs over the middle of the field to pick up first down after first down. The Bucs are no longer playing football this year and their defense is a big part of the reason why.
