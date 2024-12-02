3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs Thrilling 26-23 Overtime Win Over The Panthers
As divisional games go, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers always find a way to make it tougher on themselves than necessary. That was no different when the Bucs took on the Panthers on Sunday. It took extra time for the Buccaneers to beat Carolina as the game went into overtime in Charlotte. The Bucs got on the board first but quickly fell behind before retaking the lead mid-fourth quarter. Tampa Bay was able to pull ahead by four points late in the fourth but allowed the Panthers to score with just 30 seconds left to take the lead.
Baker Mayfield and the offense led a drive down the field to tie up the ball game on a 51-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. The Bucs finally got the call on the coin toss to give them the ball first in overtime, but weren't able to get a sustained drive and settled for a field goal attempt that went wide left. The Panthers took the ball down the field and looked like they were going to seal the game but a huge play by Anthony Nelson to force a fumble gave the Bucs new life. Mayfield and the Bucs' offense led by big plays by Rachadd White and Mike Evans set the Bucs up to secure the win on a 30-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.
It was a wild game for the Bucs but a huge win with the Falcons dropping one earlier in the day. See who shined and who struggled in the Bucs overtime win over the Panthers.
3 Up
WR Mike Evans
Evans continues to make his presence felt for the Bucs offense. On the second drive of the game when the team was in a third-and-goal situation, Evans drew a defensive pass interference call that gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs at the one-yard line. Two plays later he made an incredible one-handed spinning catch to reel in the touchdown and give the Bucs an early lead. Evans came up with a huge 18-yard grab late in the second quarter on 2nd and 18. He followed that up with a gain of 27 yards on the next play. When the Bucs needed a conversion late in the fourth quarter to extend the drive, it was Evans who came up with the 10-yard grab to keep the chains moving. Evans also made several big plays in overtime to finish the day with eight receptions for 118 yards and a score.
RB Bucky Irving
Irving continues to make plays for the Bucs week in and week out. His ability to start and stop and make defenders miss is truly special. He had a huge 16-yard reception where he made at least three defenders miss and brought the ball down to the four-yard line for the Bucs in the second quarter. And while the Bucs couldn't punch it in, they ended up tying the game on a field goal. The opening drive of the fourth quarter for the Bucs was all Irving. He touched the ball eight of 11 plays on the drive and finished with 41 yards rushing and 12 yards receiving capping it off with a six-yard score. Irving wasn't done though, the next drive was all Irving to get them down into the red zone. Bucky ripped off a 43-yard run to put him up over 100 yards on the day. Irving finished the day with 152 yards rushing on 25 attempts for a healthy 6.1 yards per carry and a touchdown. He had several explosive runs over 10 yards including the 43-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also had three receptions for 33 yards.
OLB Anthony Nelson
Nelson was thrust into a bigger role with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sidelined due to an ankle injury and got solid pressure all game. He came up huge with a forced-fumble in overtime on running back Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers were looking to close out the game. Nelson had a sack last week and has been dubbed steady Eddy for the Bucs and he came through big on Sunday.
3 Down
C Graham Barton
Things didn't start great for the rookie center. On the Bucs' first passing snap of the game, Barton fired a low snap that ricocheted off Baker Mayfield's hands for a fumble. Mayfield recovered but was quickly met in the backfield by linebacker Josey Jewell for a sack and a loss of seven yards. On the Bucs' third drive of the game, Barton had a high snap Mayfield was able to reel in and get off but the ball was dropped by Trey Palmer setting up a punt after the failed third down conversion. On a rough day for Barton, he was called for a holding call in the second quarter backing the Bucs up five yards. On the same drive, Barton was called for an ineligible player downfield although it was declined.
P Trenton Gill
Gill's first punt of the game was terrible but got a lucky bounce to set the Panthers up at the 21-yard line. However, his third punt of the game was absolutely terrible. The Punt traveled just 22 yards, setting Carolina up at the Bucs 36-yard line. A penalty on the Bucs' defense gave them even better field position and they scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later. Gill hurt the Bucs again in the fourth quarter after failing to hit the landing zone on his kickoff giving the Panthers the ball at the 40-yard line with 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Panthers trailing by four points.
Baker Mayfield
Sunday was not Mayfield's finest outing. He struggled to get any rhythm going all game missing wide receivers and rushing through his reads. He threw his first pick of the day as the Bucs were driving at the end of the second quarter giving the Panthers a short field to work with which they converted into three points and the lead into halftime. After suffering an ankle injury late in the third quarter, Baker came back in on a 3rd & 1 play and promptly threw another interception. It was tough to see what he saw on the throw as he threw it right into the surprised hands of the defender. The play also ended in points for the Panthers as they tacked on another field goal to give them a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. He was also sacked four times on the day. Mayfield did lead the Bucs on several big drives in the fourth quarter and overtime, but overall his play was subpar. Mayfield was limited to just 21 of 33 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was also charged with a fumbled snap.
