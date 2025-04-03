Baker Mayfield vs. Lamar Jackson? Bucs reportedly holding joint practices with Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have some travel plans for a joint practice once again in 2025.
The Bucs have been on the road for the last two seasons for a joint practice, heading to New York to practice with the Jets in 2023 and the up to Jacksonville to practice with the Jaguars in 2024. Now, according to reports, they'll be on the road again — this time, they'll be heading to Baltimore to practice against the Ravens. Per JoeBucsFan, the Bucs will hold the joint practice in Baltimore as their singular road preseason game in 2025.
The Bucs and the Ravens have met each other a few times in recent memory, all of them in Tampa Bay. The two squared off in 2022 in the regular season, when quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens defeated Tom Brady and the Bucs 27-22. They met in preseason in 2023, where the Bucs beat them in 26-20, and then they played in 2024, where the Ravens won 41-31 in a game most Buccaneers fans will likely remember for the injuries suffered by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Lamar Jackson was very successful during that game, completing 77% of his passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Baker Mayfield completed 69% of his passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions, which cost Tampa Bay some points.
Now, it's looking like the two can sharpen iron in a joint practice, where drills are likely to be intense before the preseason game is played.
