Buccaneers 2025 roster cuts tracker: Who's in, who's out?
That's a wrap on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 training camp and preseason.
All attention now shifts to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 as they seek to avenge a season sweep last year. But before they can dive into the game plan, difficult decisions need to be made as the Bucs must trim their 90-man roster down to 53 players. There will be 16 additional spots for the practice squad, but the roster will have quite a few changes in the coming days.
Teams are required to be at the 53-player maximum limit by Tuesday, August 26, at 4 p.m., and while some will wait and release all players at once, others will start that process as soon as Sunday. The Buccaneers are one of those teams that have started that process.
On Sunday, reports of the Buccaneers waiving players started to trickle out, and while the team didn't officially process any of these moves yet, 13 players were among the first wave.
Keep track of the the Buccaneers roster cuts below:
DL Eric Banks - Banks looked to be firmly part of the competition at defensive tackle, but a logjam at the position means everyone couldn't make it. He was DL8 for me, so maybe he comes back on the practice squad.
OLB Jose Ramirez - Ramirez notched. a sack Saturday night, but it was a little too late for the former sixth-round pick. There's a chance he could be back on the practice squad, but the Bucs could also look towards the roster cuts to add a new face to the team.
DL Dvon J-Thomas - J-Thomas earned a spot on the 90-man roster but always faced an uphill battle to remain on the team. The team might keep him on speed dial if injuries pop up, but a place on the practice squad is unlikely.
S Shilo Sanders - Sanders, although a fan favorite, was always a long shot to make the Bucs' 53-man roster. However, a spot on the practice squad seemed to be within reach. That was before Saturday night. Sanders sealed his fate when he threw a punch and got himself ejected from the game. Beyond that, he struggled in basic assignments and tackling and was likely to find himself a camp casualty regardless.
DL Mike Greene - Greene has been with the team for the last three seasons, and at this point, is who he is. The Bucs drafted Elijah Roberts and others, who have shown more growth. It's possible Greene latches on elsewhere, and a change of scenery might do him well. Possibly in Detroit, reuniting him with Kacey Rodgers.
WR Rakim Jarrett - Jarrett has talent and has shown potential — however, injuries have gotten in the way. Jarrett was targeted eight times and only came away with two receptions. He'll definitely get a look with another team, but was surpassed by others on the roster.
S Will Brooks - Coming in on a Monday and playing 44 snaps on Saturday is impressive, but Brooks knew what this was when he signed on. He could get another look should injuries hit.
OL Raiqwon O'Neal - O'Neal showed some flexibility along the offensive line over camp but has been sidelined by injury, a trend in his young career. He could return to the practice as his versatility is a plus, but the Bucs could go with one of the undrafted free agents they picked up.
RB Owen Wright - Wright made the most of his opportunities, but in a loaded backfield, he was going to have a hard time breaking through to the active roster. Once Josh Williams returned from injuries, those chances went down even more. He could come back on the practice squad.
WR Jacob Harris - Harris gave the Bucs a 6'5", big-bodied wideout to work with during camp outside of Mike Evans. His play was up and down over the three contests, posting three receptions on five targets for just 13 yards. He also had a fumble. However, his size may help him claim a spot on the practice squad for scout team work.
RB Jase McClellan - McClellan was brought in when Rachaad White was sidelined with a groin injury to add another body in the room. He served his purpose and now looks for a new home.
OLB Warren Peeples - It was always going to be hard for an undrafted rookie to crack this room even after David Walker went down with a season-ending injury. Peeples just didn't flash enough as a pass rusher, and if you're looking to contribute in a situational role, that's the quickest way to the field.
CB Tre Avery - What a wild 24-plus hours for Avery. From being waived on Tuesday, signed on Friday. and playing on Saturday. He played well above expectation, notching seven tackles. and should get a look from another team.
C Jake Majors - Majors had some high praise coming into camp, but an injury made keeping him on the roster tough. With Majors out, Elijah Klein looks to take over the team's backup center role.
QB Connor Bazelak - if the Bucs like Bazelak enough to keep him on the practice squad, Tampa Bay's quarterback situation with Teddy Bridgewater and Kyle Trask could become interesting.
G Tyler McLellan - McLellan was brought on late during training camp after not playing for the Chargers at all last year due to an injury. He's still waiting for his first NFL snap.
OL Ben Scott - Scott, a UDFA, has positional flexibility at both guard and center, and could end up back on Tampa Bay's practice squad.
LB Anthony Walker - this comes as a bit of a surprise, as Walker was brought on with hopes to backup Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis. Because he was on the NFI list for all of camp, the Bucs don't have to pay him.
G Luke Haggard - Haggard has been with the Bucs for a bit and transitioned to guard this year, but he wasn't able to break the roster this time around.
G Sua Opeta - Opeta was a part of Tampa Bay's offensive guard position battle last year before he tore his ACL. He recovered enough to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, but it wasn't enough.
TE Tanner Taula - Tanner Taula has been on Tampa Bay's practice squad for two seasons, but he couldn't crack this 53-man roster this time around. He likely returns to the practice squad.
LB Nick Jackson - Another surprising cut. Jackson was a preseason star this year, but he could be back on the practice squad after not doing enough to stick on the 53-man roster.
DT Nash Hutmacher - Hutmacher is another practice-squad candidate if he can clear waivers.
CB Bryce Hall - Hall was another surprising cut as he looked great during training camp. He was the feel-good story of camp as he came back from a season-ending injury. However, he played extended snaps in the final preseason game and gave up a touchdown. He could come back on the practice squad if he doesn't find a new team.
DT Desmond Watson - Watson was a surprising cut due to the fact that the Bucs could've kept him on the Non-Football-Illness list, and he wouldn't have counted towards the roster. Todd Bowles said they had a plan for Watson, but apparently those plans changed.
WR Dennis Houston - Houston was having a solid camp before injuries struck and forced him to miss the final preseason game. Unfortunately, the Bucs have a logjam of talent at the position and Houston couldn't crack the roster.
CB JayVian Farr - Farr impressed in the Steelers game after just signing to the roster days prior. However, he sustained an injury that kept him out of the final week of practice and the game. There's a chance he returns on the practice squad as the Bucs liked what they saw in limited action.
QB Kyle Trask - In a surprising but somewhat foreseen move, the Bucs make the decision to move on from their long-time backup in favor of Teddy Bridgewater and his experience.
This list will be updated as more cuts occur......
