Buccaneers fans react to Tampa Bay sticking with Todd Bowles as HC

It has been a whirlwind of a season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After having started off to start the season and being considered true Super Bowl contenders, to falling off the cliff in the second half of the season, and missing the playoffs, it truly has been a roller coaster ride.

Injuries piled up, Baker Mayfield was beat up, the imagined lethal offense was stagnant, special teams couldn't even figure out kickoffs, the defense couldn't get sacks, turnovers, or even cover players over the middle and coaches in all three phases of the game couldn't get out of their own way.

There has been plenty of speculation about the direction the organization would take following such a disastrous season, but that has now become clear, despite not having an official announcement from the team. Todd Bowles will return as the team's head coach in 2026, but with the caveat that the coaching staff will undergo an overhaul.

Plenty of thoughts have been shared regarding Bowles' tenure as the Bucs' head coach, mostly negative, but some have stuck with the decorated coach throughout. However, that changed towards the end of the 2025 season, and following the announcement, it became clear that 'The Krewe' is not thrilled with the Glazers' decision to retain Bowles.

READ MORE: Why the Buccaneers should pursue Kliff Kingsbury at OC

Fans react to Bowles remaining head coach

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

I knew Jason’s career was tied to Todd with dual 3 year extensions but whew that’s going to be a hell of a sword to fall on if there aren’t major, major changes at staff and throwing money in free agency/ a big trade to boost the defense. The draft alone can’t save this roster no… — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) January 7, 2026

Bigger mistake than letting Coen leave last year. Bowles will never lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl. https://t.co/14bvb2eL4B — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) January 7, 2026

Contrarian but he has earned this opportunity. He won 3 straight division titles leading up to this season regardless of record and had 3 different OCs in 3 years. Injuries plagued the team this year more than any other year. Should we have won the division this year anyways? Yes https://t.co/wYAizHNPFF — Casey (@Caseyyy727) January 7, 2026

This is malpractice to the entire Tampa Bay Area. https://t.co/qCdJqGvmeJ — cole (@ColeW55) January 7, 2026

This man is going to be on the hot seat at the start of the league year. So help him if we lose week 1.



A wild decision by the Glazers. Get ready for another 8-9 season with a midseason slump (if we are lucky). https://t.co/KfWN5u35rz — Anthony (@Waya37) January 7, 2026

To quote former University of Florida AD Jeremy Foley: What you're going to do inevitably you should do immediately. That did not happen in this case, so we'll be back in this position next year. https://t.co/n9gumhrWmu — Joe Henderson (@JHendersonTampa) January 7, 2026

The meme usage, A+, but overall, the fan base is less than ecstatic about the move. Notably, they appear upset at the fact that Bowles' seat will be hot entering next season, and what elite coordinator would want to come to a place with that? Also, just the overall inability to realize that Bowles just might not be the guy to get the Bucs back to sailing the high seas.

While most are upset, there are a few who have decided to look at the bright side of things, no matter how small the hole is to the light. Things haven't been great in Tampa, so Jason Licht and the Glazers better have a great plan in place for this offseason and into the regular season or they could find themselves back in purgatory — setting the team back years from competing again.

READ MORE: Why the Buccaneers shouldn't pursue Kliff Kingsbury at OC

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• 2 Buccaneers rookies who could become stars in 2026

• Buccaneers' Yaya Diaby calls out teammates after disappointing season

• Buccaneers running back hints he's moving on in 2026

• Not only did Buccaneers miss the playoffs, this also happened