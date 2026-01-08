Buccaneers fans react to Tampa Bay sticking with Todd Bowles as HC
It has been a whirlwind of a season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After having started off to start the season and being considered true Super Bowl contenders, to falling off the cliff in the second half of the season, and missing the playoffs, it truly has been a roller coaster ride.
Injuries piled up, Baker Mayfield was beat up, the imagined lethal offense was stagnant, special teams couldn't even figure out kickoffs, the defense couldn't get sacks, turnovers, or even cover players over the middle and coaches in all three phases of the game couldn't get out of their own way.
There has been plenty of speculation about the direction the organization would take following such a disastrous season, but that has now become clear, despite not having an official announcement from the team. Todd Bowles will return as the team's head coach in 2026, but with the caveat that the coaching staff will undergo an overhaul.
Plenty of thoughts have been shared regarding Bowles' tenure as the Bucs' head coach, mostly negative, but some have stuck with the decorated coach throughout. However, that changed towards the end of the 2025 season, and following the announcement, it became clear that 'The Krewe' is not thrilled with the Glazers' decision to retain Bowles.
Fans react to Bowles remaining head coach
The meme usage, A+, but overall, the fan base is less than ecstatic about the move. Notably, they appear upset at the fact that Bowles' seat will be hot entering next season, and what elite coordinator would want to come to a place with that? Also, just the overall inability to realize that Bowles just might not be the guy to get the Bucs back to sailing the high seas.
While most are upset, there are a few who have decided to look at the bright side of things, no matter how small the hole is to the light. Things haven't been great in Tampa, so Jason Licht and the Glazers better have a great plan in place for this offseason and into the regular season or they could find themselves back in purgatory — setting the team back years from competing again.
