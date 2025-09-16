$90 million Buccaneers starter leaves Texans game with injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took an early hit on Sunday when starting right tackle Luke Goedeke was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a foot injury.
The Buccaneers saw Goedeke leave in the first quarter after getting some work done on his foot by trainers on the sideline.
Tampa Bay will now have to move forward without one of its key offensive linemen, forcing adjustments in both pass protection and the run game.
Goedeke’s Exit and Immediate Adjustments
Goedeke left the field in the first quarter and did not return, officially being ruled out shortly after. The Bucs turned to Charlie Heck to step in at right tackle, a role he’ll need to hold down for the rest of the evening. Goedeke had already been listed on the injury report this week with a foot issue, making it possible that Monday's setback was an aggravation of that same problem.
While Goedeke got some attention from trainers on the sideline, it was clear he wasn’t in shape to return. That leaves Baker Mayfield operating behind a shuffled offensive line, which could impact both his time in the pocket and the rhythm of the offense. The Buccaneers may also have to lean on tight ends for extra blocking support as they try to keep the pressure off their quarterback.
What This Means Moving Forward for Bucs
For Tampa Bay, losing a starter like Goedeke is more than just a one-game inconvenience. He has been a steady presence on the right side, and his absence immediately tests the team’s depth up front.
Charlie Heck will have to make the most of his opportunity, but it’s also a chance for offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard to get creative with protections and play-calling to keep the offense moving.
The bigger concern is whether this injury lingers beyond today. Tampa Bay hasn’t yet put out an official update on Goedeke’s long-term status, but his presence is critical if the Buccaneers want to keep Mayfield upright and the ground game on schedule.
For now, the team will take a next-man-up approach, but everyone inside Raymond James Stadium knows that losing Goedeke for any extended stretch would be a major blow.
