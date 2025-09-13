Vikings sign former Buccaneers' $1 million cornerback
Every offseason there are players who are cut from each team as they drop their rosters down to 53 men.
As with every cut each season, players who had a team find themselves without one, and that is where former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, Tyrek Funderburk, found himself before the start of the regular season.
After being cut by the Bucs, Funderburk was left trying to find a new team and city to call home. That has now happened, as Funderburk was able to sign a deal with NFC North contender, the Minnesota Vikings, to join their practice squad.
Funderburk is headed north to the Minnesota Vikings
Funderburk hasn't been in the league long. He went undrafted in 2024 out of Appalachian State, but was quickly picked up by the Buccaneers.
Funderburk initially was set to spend time as a practice squad corner in Tampa Bay, but was forced into action his rookie season, playing in 13 games while starting two due to major injury issues.
In his lone season in the NFL, Funderburk compiled 14 total tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble. His stats won't wow you, but Funderburk is a long, rangy corner who is also athletic. He has NFL experience and should be a solid addition to the Vikings' practice squad.
Funderburk had the privilege of learning under defensive guru Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay, and now will get the chance to gain more valuable knowledge from another defensive genius in Brian Flores, who is the defensive coordinator for the Vikings.
Funderburk isn't expected to see the field since he was signed to the Vikings' practice squad. However, he will help them gear up for their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, with whom Funderburk is extremely familiar.
