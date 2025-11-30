Mike Evans could be back in Buccaneers' lineup sooner than you think

After a brutal stretch that saw the Buccaneers drop four out of their last five games, including three consecutive losses, they were finally able to get back into the win column with a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday.

A big reason for the victory was the play of Bucky Irving, who finally returned to the lineup after being sidelined since Week 4 with a shoulder injury. Irving’s dynamic style of play was sorely missed, and in his first game back, he casually contributed 81 electrifying all-purpose yards to go with a TD. Chris Godwin, who had been missing for 8 games this year, was also a key contributor in the victory with a team-leading 78 yards receiving.

The point is, the Buccaneers need their best players if they’re going to compete. Bottom line. And that is a luxury the team hasn't had all season long. Thankfully, it appears as though more cavalry is finally on the way.

Mike Evans could return as early as next week

In a report published by Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning, he revealed second-year WR Jalen McMillan has been ready to resume practicing. Somewhat lost in that same report, though, was some big news regarding the Bucs’ most accomplished offensive player, Mike Evans.

Rapoport suggested that Mike Evans could be back in uniform and ready to play as early as next week vs. the New Orleans Saints.

“Evans is also trending in the right direction after he broke his collarbone in a Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions. While his return might not be this week, it could be the next.” Rapoport wrote. “A determination on Evans’ status will be based on medical scans that are coming.”

Although it does seem a little ambitious to expect Mike Evans to be back in the lineup as early as Week 14, it’s certainly not impossible. An established ‘news breaker’ like Ian Rapoport would not have published this information in print had he not received credible intel supporting the idea.

Whether it does in fact happen next week vs. the Saints or in Week 15 vs. the Falcons, this is a very positive development for the Bucs. After all, the threatening nature of Tampa Bay’s offense immediately becomes that much more potent with the franchise's all-time leading scorer, Mike Evans, in the lineup.

