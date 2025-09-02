Former Buccaneers legend Tom Brady shares thoughts on NFL QB development
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is never shy about speaking his mind, and his latest comments on quarterback development in the NFL are no exception.
Joining Cris Collinsworth on his podcast, Brady opened up about how different the position looks now compared to when he entered the league 25 years ago.
The seven-time Super Bowl champ and current Fox Analyst didn’t hold back in saying the game has shifted away from what he sees as the true core of playing quarterback.
Brady on the mental side of playing quarterback
For Brady, the quarterback role has always been about more than throwing touchdowns or making highlight plays.
“I don’t believe the quarterback position is as mentally developed as it was when I entered the league 25 years ago,” Brady said. “There was a premium on understanding defenses, on understanding matchups, on I’d say pre-snap reads, getting your team in and out of the right play, and I felt the way I learned to play the position over a period of time... you’ll truly give your team the best chance to win, to be a field general.”
He explained that his strength came from preparation and decision-making rather than pure athletic ability.
“I think you better have a mental advantage on the field and I think sometimes that’s more important than the physical advantage,” Brady added.
Of course, the future Hall of Famer admits he would have loved to add some wheels to his game.
“Now did I wish I could have run? Of course I wished I could have run. But because I couldn’t run...” Brady trailed off with a laugh, knowing his game was built on reading defenses rather than outrunning them.
Brady on running QBs and longevity
The rise of mobile quarterbacks has defined the modern NFL, but Brady believes it comes with real drawbacks.
“I think it’s terrible for the longevity of a quarterback,” he said of relying on running the ball. “It’s certainly very exciting, and it’s fun to watch.”
While he respects today’s dual-threat players, Brady made it clear he values the traditional approach: command the huddle, make the right reads and protect your body. His comments are a reminder that while athleticism can shine in the short term, being a true “field general” is what sustains a career.
How This Connects to Baker Mayfield
For Buccaneers fans, Brady’s words echo in the development of current starter Baker Mayfield. Before arriving in Tampa Bay, Mayfield’s career was trending downward after tough stretches with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams. Many had begun to wonder if he would ever reclaim the promise that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.
But Tampa Bay gave him a fresh start, and under the guidance of former offensive coordinators Dave Canales and Liam Coen, Mayfield sharpened his decision-making and leadership. Now, with new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard stepping in, that development continues. Mayfield has leaned into the mental side of the game, thriving as the Bucs’ leader and showing the kind of growth Brady was talking about.
For Buccaneers fans who watched him guide Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title in 2021, it’s classic Brady. Brady remains sharp, detailed, and always focused on the bigger picture of winning football.
