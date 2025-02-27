Buccaneers announce huge decision on Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden
Jon Gruden was, and still is, one of the most charismatic coaches to ever roam an NFL gridiron. Unfortunately for him, things hit a rough patch back in 2021 when a series of email exchanges over a seven-year span during his stint as the Raiders head coach came back to haunt him - ultimately resulting in Gruden being cancelled from pretty much anything surrounding the NFL.
Gruden, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first ever Super Bowl championship, was inducted into the Bucs' Ring of Honor back in 2017, but once the emails emerged and became public, the Bucs' owners decided to remove him from the prestigious honor.
Since the fallout from the unfortunate situation, Gruden has worked tirelessly to repair his destructed image and recently reconnected with the franchise as he attended a celebration of life for former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin in July before returning to Raymond James Stadium as a guest of the Glazers during the Bucs' game against the 49ers this past season.
It seemed as if Gruden had repaired his relationship with many and that began the speculation of whether or not he would have his name returned to the Ring of Honor.
We have now come full circle as it was announced by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Gruden would be reinstated to the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor.
"I got a chance to get reconnected this season at a game with the Buccaneers," Gruden told the Tampa Bay Times. "Some of my best memories in life were at Raymond James Stadium with the Bucs and it's a great feeling and a great honor."
"Chucky", as many who follow the NFL call him, was an integral piece in Bucs' history, and more than deserving of earning his name back into the lore of the franchise. Following the news break, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on the reinstatement of Gruden to the Ring of Honor.
"Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise. Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."
Gruden's coaching days may be over, although he has hinted that he would still love to return to the game one day. Until that day possibly arises, Gruden will continue to entertain and pass on his knowledge with Barstool Sports.
