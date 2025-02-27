Buccaneers GM Jason Licht faces key decision on Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a critical decision regarding wide receiver Chris Godwin as he continues to recover from a significant injury.
At his press conference prior to the NFL Combine, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addressed the situation, making it clear that while the team remains committed to Godwin, they must also consider the realities of his recovery.
Tampa Bay has already adjusted his contract structure to provide flexibility as it evaluates its options moving forward.
“The facts are he had a serious injury, missed a lot of time, and there’s still some uncertainty with any injury like that at this point,” Licht said. "We, hopefully, can come to an agreement with him because Chris means the world to this organization – to all of us individually, but to the organization as a whole.”
Licht acknowledged the challenges of Godwin’s injury but made it clear that his work ethic and past recoveries speak for themselves.
"Nobody has been more resilient and works harder than him,"Licht said. "If I were a betting man, I’d bet on Chris. Still, the facts are that we have to wade through some variables here.”
Despite the uncertainties, Tampa Bay recognizes Godwin’s leadership and dedication. His ability to overcome adversity has been a defining trait throughout his career, making him a player the Buccaneers would love to keep.
As negotiations unfold, Licht and the Bucs must find the right balance between loyalty and long-term strategy.
