Buccaneers meet with Lavonte David's agent, other NFL teams showing interest
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lavonte David still have a big decision to make this offseason. Lavonte David has to decide if he still wants to play football, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have to decide if they want him back as he continues to age.
The two sides came a bit closer to working both those things out at the NFL Combine on Thursday. As initially reported by our own JC Allen, the Buccaneers were set to meet with David's camp at the Combine to discuss his future with the team. Now they have, per Josina Anderson, and she referred to the conversation as "positive."
The Bucs clearly want to give David the time he needs to think about his decision, but another part of Anderson's report is interesting — she mentioned that other teams are inquiring about whether or not David would be interested in playing football away from Tampa Bay. David drew interest from teams when he was a free agent last year, and now, that interest is still prevalent as he decides once again whether or not he wants to retire.
David has been a Buccaneers legend in his career with the team, playing for 13 seasons so far. David has recently been re-signed on a series of one-year deals, giving him leeway to retire when he wants to. He ended up coming back to the Buccaneers last year, but now, he faces that decision again — and the Buccaneers have to decide if it is time to get younger at the position or not.
If the Bucs do make that decision and David still wants to play, he'll have other suitors. But it's hard to imagine David in another set of colors that isn't red and pewter, and it's hard to imagine that David would want that to happen, either.
