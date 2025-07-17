Buccaneers announce second game in white creamsicle throwback uniforms
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought out their white creamsicle throwback uniforms to much applause, but they won't wear them for just one game.
The Bucs unveiled the away version of their patented creamsicle orange uniforms on Tuesday, commemorating the team's 50th anniversary since entering the NFL in 1976. The Bucs announced that they'd wear this uniform in Week 3 at home against the New York Jets. But there was one more game that fans were clamoring for when it came to the new throwbacks, and as it turns out, the Buccaneers were thinking the same thing.
The Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks entered the league in the same year, and they play each other in Week 5 this year — so naturally, it makes sense for both parties to wear their throwback uniforms. That's exactly what's set to happen, as both teams announced that their Week 5 showdown will serve as a retro game in honor of each franchise's 50th anniversary.
The Bucs and Seahawks faced off against each other in each's inaugural season in 1976, with the Seahawks coming out on top in a 13-10 barnburner. Since then, the Seahawks hold the overall series 9-6, but the Bucs have been 5-2 against them in the last seven matchups. The last time the two teams faced was in Munich, Germany, where Tom Brady helped lead the Bucs over Geno Smith and the Seahawks 21-16.
Now, though, Seattle is piloted by quarterback Sam Darnold, drafted in the same class as Baker Mayfield. The two will face off in Week 5 of the regular season, and it could come with one more little bonus — Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to be on the PUP list for the first four games of the season, and if he can get healthy by this Week 5 game, he may be able to wear these throwback uniforms after all.
NFL world reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new throwback uniforms
