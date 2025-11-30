Buccaneers get wild touchdown as Tristan Wirfs hauls in pass from Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed an offensive spark late in the second quarter, and it came from the last person anyone expected.

With 1 minute and 39 seconds remaining in the half, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs slipped into the flat and caught a 2 yard touchdown pass to put Tampa Bay up 10 to 0 over the Arizona Cardinals.

That was Wirfs first career reception and touchdown, giving the Bucs a much needed lift in a half filled with missed chances.

TRISTAN WIRFS RECEIVING TD 🚨



AZvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/p8kDcfxbUw — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Buccaneers offense finds life From an unlikely source

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans know Wirfs as their All-Pro franchise tackle, but on this play, he looked like a veteran tight end. Baker Mayfield rolled out and delivered a short pass that Wirfs secured before powering into the end zone for the surprising score. Before that play, Tampa Bay’s offense had been productive but inconsistent.

Mayfield finished the half 11 of 15 for 117 yards and a touchdown, keeping the offense steady despite early frustrations. Bucky Irving led the rushing attack with nine carries for 35 yards, while Mayfield added 26 yards on the ground, including a 21-yard run.

Through the air, Chris Godwin posted two receptions for 56 yards, including a big 31-yard grab, though he also dropped a would-be score earlier. Rachaad White added 20 receiving yards, Emeka Egbuka produced 19 yards, and Payne Durham chipped in a key 11-yard catch.

The Bucs marched into scoring position multiple times, but penalties and miscues erased touchdowns and stalled drives. Wirfs' touchdown finally broke through the frustration and put Tampa Bay ahead by double digits.

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts after a play during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Defense sets the tone while offense battles mistakes

Tampa Bay’s defense carried the momentum for most of the first half, forcing punts, keeping Arizona off balance, and giving the offense strong field position. The Bucs have held firm in coverage and stayed disciplined up front, preventing the Cardinals from generating big plays.

Despite stalled drives, negated scores, and missed opportunities, Tampa Bay still holds the lead because their defense has dictated the game’s tempo. Even with the offense still finding its rhythm, the big man touchdown from Wirfs energized the sideline and gave the Bucs the breathing room they needed.

As the second half begins, Tampa Bay will look to eliminate the self inflicted wounds and build on the momentum of their most unexpected scoring play of the season.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad and Ugly from Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to Rams

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers make important signing to help fix one glaring issue

• Bills players caught admiring Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs during game

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?

• Buccaneers OC named as emerging head coach candidate