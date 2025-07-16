NFL world reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new throwback uniforms
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a football team in 2025, and they're quite literally doing it in style with a new alternate uniform.
That new alternate uniform is the team's white creamsicle jersey, the away variant of its famed creamsicle orange jerseys the Bucs have worn the last two years. Tampa Bay plans to wear this uniform for just one year only — this season — and they're set to debut the uniforms against the New York Jets at home during Week 3 at 1 p.m.
These uniforms have been teased since the beginning of the month, and fans were waiting in anticipation for their arrival. Now that they're here, Bucs fans all over social media have been singing their praises, but NFL pundits from around the league have also commented on how much they love Tampa Bay's new look heading into the 2025 season.
Here's what the NFL world has been saying about Tampa Bay's new throwback uniforms:
The Bucs will wear this uniform and officially phase out their all-pewter uniforms that were technically still a part of their suite last year but never worn. Those may come back after this season when the team will reportedly retire these uniforms, but for now, the Bucs are kicking it back to the 1970s.
