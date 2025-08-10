Buccaneers best Titans 29-7 in opening preseason game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the year off right with a win in their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, winning the game 16-7 at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers took the win over a Titans team that started first overall pick Cam Ward and its starters for a few drives. The Buccaneers did not start their first-stringers, but they did get to see some rookies, like wideout Emeka Egbuka, get some reps at NFL speed for the first time.
Here's how the game went down and how the Buccaneers came away with the win:
Buccaneers go up in the first quarter
The Bucs started off their first drive firing, completing two 20-plus-yard passes to Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka. They weren't able to punch it in, though, so Chase McLaughlin nailed a 45-yard attempt to bring the Bucs up 3-0 on the opening drive. The Titans went three-and-out on their first offensive drive, so the Bucs got the ball back and took up most of the remaining quarter with a very long, extended drive. The Bucs were knocking on the door of the end zone at the end of the first quarter on a crucial third down.
Titans strike back, but Buccaneers hang on in second quarter
The Bucs got the ball in on a Sean Tucker run for a score, so they went up 10-0 to kick off proceedings in the second quarter. The Titans put together a nice drive afterward, with three completions to Calvin Ridley for big gains, and the Titans concluded their drive with a Tony Pollard punch-in to make it 10-7. The Bucs couldn't get it going the drive after, so they punted it back to the Titans with five minutes left. Brandon Allen came in for Cam Ward, ending the latter's night, but he wasn't able to make anything happen in his debut drive and the Titans punted. The Bucs had an opportunity to do some damage with two minutes left in the half, but they weren't able to find the end zone with goal to go. The Bucs kicked, and the second half ended 13-7 with Tampa Bay in the lead.
Buccaneers get their first turnover in third quarter
The Titans had the ball to start the second half, and they led an extended drive in the opening frame of the third quarter that ended when Brandon Allen threw the ball away on 4th & 2 inside the red zone. Connor Bazelak stepped in for Kyle Trask in the ensuing drive, but the Bucs decided to stick to the short game and couldn't advance the ball — as a result, they punted it back to the Titans. The Titans were driving, but UDFA linebackers John Bullock and Nick Jackson combined forces to create a turnover when Bullock tipped a pass and Jackson intercepted it, leaving the Bucs in plus territory. The Bucs turned the ball over immediately, though, with wideout Jacob Harris fumbling the ball and losing it in the red zone. The Titans held the ball heading into the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers have two touchdowns called back... but made it right in the end
The Titans couldn't do anything with it (a common theme tonight) so the Bucs got the ball back to start the fourth. They got to midfield, but the drive stalled out and they punted it back to the Titans. The Titans subsequently punted it back to the Buccaneers after a near-pick from J.J. Roberts, and after two touchdowns by running back Owen Wright were both called back by holding, the Bucs kicked to bring the score up 16-7. The Titans turned the ball over after Roberts punched a ball in the air for Tyrek Funderburk, and then, finally, Wright got his touchdown on a 15-yard run and the Bucs went up 22-7 after a missed field goal. The Titans turned the ball over yet again, and this time, it resulted in a pick six from DB Roman Parodie — that took the score up to 29-7, where it would stay.
The Bucs will play their second preseason game next Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
