Buccaneers break Texans' heart with last-second touchdown on Monday Night Football
In 2023, the Houston Texans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right as time expired on a C.J. Stroud passing touchdown. The Bucs didn't forget, and now, two seasons later, they returned the favor at the same stadium in Houston.
It was a tough game filled with injuries — both RT Luke Goedeke and DT Calijah Kancey went down with injuries — but the Bucs found a way to find a way, winning a gritty game against the Texans 20-19. The win is Tampa Bay's second of the year, and the team starts 2-0 as it heads into a Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets back home at Raymond James stadium.
Here's how it all went down
Texans best Buccaneers in first quarter
The Texans started off strong, with quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing a 29-yard dime to Nico Collins just six plays into Houston's opening drive, putting them up 7-0 early. The Buccaneers struck right back, marching down the field before quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wideout Ryan Miller for a 20-yard score.
Houston went right back down the field, making a splash play with a 37-yard pass to running back Woody Marks, but the Bucs defense didn't break and they had to settle for a field goal, bringing the score to 10-7. The quarter ended with the Buccaneers driving, but right tackle Luke Goedeke exited the game due to injury and was replaced by Charlie Heck.
Buccaneers put up points in the second quarter
Goedeke was ruled out to start the second half, so the Buccaneers went with the short game to counteract it. It worked — despite no Goedeke, Tampa Bay marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a screen pass to Emeka Egbuka that went for six. They hit the XP, and the Bucs went up 14-10. The Texans couldn't respond, and they punted away to the Bucs for the first punt of the game.
The Bucs had to punt on their next drive after a dominant showing by edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and the Texans had one last drive as the first half died down. but they couldn't get past midfield, so the Bucs got one more chance to do something before the half ended. They weren't able to do anything with it, though, so the two teams went to halftime 14-10.
No scoring in the third quarter
The Bucs got the ball to kick off the second half, but they were stalled at midfield after a Baker Mayfield sack on third down. The Bucs returned the favor the next drive when safety Tykee Smith sacked Stroud on third down, so the Texans gave the football right back to Tampa Bay.
The Bucs still couldn't get it going, though, punting back to the Texans once again, and the Texans also punted back to the Bucs after a Lavonte David sack. The Bucs got all the way down near the red zone, but when Chase McLaughlin went to kick, he doinked it off the post and the score remained 14-10. The third quarter ended with the Texans holding the football and driving down the field.
Buccaneers get the dagger in the fourth quarter
The Texans made it to the goal line, but they couldn't get in — they came away with no points, though, as the Buccaneers held them on 4th & Goal from the 1. The Bucs were driving, but Mayfield fumbled the football during a third-down scramble — Rachaad White recovered it, allowing the Bucs to punt, but he was shaken up on the play.
That punt was blocked by the Texans, gifting them the ball at Tampa Bay's 35, but the Buccaneers' defense once again stepped up and stopped the Texans. Kai Fairbarn hit his kick, though, so Tampa Bay's lead was cut to 14-13. The Buccaneers went three-and-out after Baker Mayfield was sacked, and that's when it turned bad for the Bucs.
Texans wideout Jaylin Noel ran the punt back to the 35, and then Texans running back Nick Chubb took the football 25 yards for a touchdown to go up 19-14. The Texans went for two and couldn't get it, leaving the Bucs 2:10 to march down the field and score a game-winning touchdown.
The Buccaneers went all the way down the field, and they were rewarded — in a reversal of fortune from 2023's game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched in the game-winning touchdown on a Rachaad White run, going up 20-19. The Texans were not able to do anything with six seconds left, and as a result, the Buccaneers added another W to start 2-0.
The Bucs try will pick up where they left off in Week 3 when they face the New York Jets at home.
READ MORE: Bucs' Todd Bowles addresses Jalen McMillan's return timeline
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Vikings sign former Buccaneers' $1 million cornerback
• Falcons star makes surprising admission about Bucs you don't hear often
• Mike Evans shares excitement over 2025 Buccaneers offense
• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield growing trust, connection with Josh Grizzard