Mike Evans shares excitement over 2025 Buccaneers offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has a lot of new pieces, but they are still clicking on all cylinders after their Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Mike Evans, the unit's most senior member, is excited about rookie teammate Emeka Egbuka and what he can do for the team moving forward.
"He is super prepared. He is one of the most prepared players that I have been around. I know he is a rookie, but he is super prepared, polished, super explosive, and a great playmaker," Evans said.
"He is going to continue to make plays for us. It is a good way to start off your career with two touchdowns — it is hard to get touchdowns in this league for sure."
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield reveals Texans’ biggest threat
Evans excited about offense
Not only is Evans impressed by Egbuka, but he feels new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is fitting in nicely. That's certainly a positive sign of what's to come.
"He did a great job his first time calling it. We could have executed better on some [plays], but we did fairly decent for our first time together in that offense. He is going to continue to get better," Evans said of Grizzard.
With Egbuka and Grizzard making their contributions, the Bucs are only going to get better. The next step is for fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin to make a comeback, and he's getting close to that mark.
"It was amazing. Everybody was super ecstatic out there. Every time he ran a route, everyone was just watching. He looked good, looked really good," Evans said of Godwin in his return to practice.
Godwin isn't a lock to play in the team's next game, but it's clear that he is getting closer to a return, which should make Bucs fans very happy.
Kickoff between the Buccaneers and Houston Texans is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Crucial Buccaneers offensive player doesn't practice Thursday ahead of Week 2
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs legend Bruce Arians is blown away by rookie’s performance in Week 1
• When will Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs return for the Buccaneers?
• Could 49ers' Brock Purdy miss Week 6 vs. Buccaneers?
• Why Buccaneers' Kameron Johnson won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week