Buccaneers fans get good news on Haason Reddick ahead of mandatory minicamp
After weeks of speculation, it looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest free agent signing is officially in the building.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million contract at the start of free agency in 2025 in hopes of getting their sack numbers up this season. Reddick certainly has that pedigree, netting 11 or more from 2020-23, but he had a strange year in 2024 — he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets, and he held out in New York after wanting a new contract and only netted one sack once he did come back. Because of that lack of production, some Bucs fans got a little spooked when Reddick did not show up for OTAs.
Mandatory minicamp, however, is mandatory, and Reddick is honoring it. According to the NFL's Ian Rapoport, Reddick is in the building and ready to participate at mandatory minicamp when it kicks off on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers signed edge rusher Randy Gregory in 2024, but released him when he didn't show up for OTAs or mandatory minicamp. This will not be a similar situation with Reddick, who has been working out on his own and plans to work his way back into a marquee deal after his saga in New York.
Reddick will play alongside budding Bucs star Yaya Diaby and new Bucs draft pick David Walker in the edge rushing room as Tampa Bay looks to improve its middling pass rush from years past. It's too early to tell whether or not that will be the case, but the work toward getting there for Reddick starts Tuesday.
