Buccaneers' vital linebacker shares health update
SirVocea Dennis was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two years ago in the fifth round. He wasn't brought in to start and make an immediate impact, but more so to help rotate in for the starters.
Dennis has yet to reach his full potential thus far in his short career. However, in limited action last season, he started to find a groove.
Unfortunately for Dennis and the Bucs, that production quickly faded away as Dennis had a flare-up of a previous injury to his shoulder that called for surgery, ultimately ending his season after just four games.
Dennis has only seen action in 17 total games in two seasons, but that doesn't mean Tampa Bay doesn't know what they have in him. Dennis will be expected to start in red and pewter for the first time in his career, and it will be all-important that he remains healthy to help support the defense.
READ MORE: Why trading Bucs WR to Steelers makes sense for both teams
Dennis has been active at OTAs, continuing to impress head coach Todd Bowles, and he spoke to the media about how he feels physically and what it's like to be back on the field with the team following practice on Tuesday.
"I feel great. Actually, I felt great [during] our last playoff game, really," Dennis said. "It just feels amazing being out here practicing with the guys, just being around football and just being back just to play healthy."
Fantastic news. Dennis saying he feels great couldn't be more refreshing to Bucs fans' ears. Tampa Bay struggled in many facets on defense last season, one of those being off-ball linebacker coverage in space. Dennis showed in limited action that he can serve well in that area, and once he was lost for the season, the Bucs' other middle linebackers struggled in this area.
If the Bucs want to have success at all levels, it will be imperative for Dennis to stay relatively healthy throughout the season. The coaching staff envisions big things for the third-year linebacker, and he has the chance to prove himself as one of the elites if he can stay on the field.
READ MORE: LOOK: Buccaneers offensive star featured in Madden 26 trailer
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers only NFC South team represented among PFF's top cornerbacks
• Buccaneers tight end speaks on new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard
• Buccaneers All-Pro named one of league's best defensive backs despite injuries
• Buccaneers to get first crack against No. 1 overall draft pick