Buccaneers first-round pick sends message to fans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in a talented rookie class, headlined by first-round selection and No. 19 overall pick, Emeka Egbuka. The former Ohio State star was one of the top pass-catchers in the draft and he'll reinforce a unit in Tampa that already includes players such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan.
Egbuka is expected to be a bridge between the present and the future. Evans and Godwin are arguably the top two wide receivers in franchise history. However, Evans will be 32 before the season kicks off while Godwin is coming off an ankle injury that derailed his 2024 campaign.
The Buccaneers officially agreed to terms with Egbuka ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday.
With pen put to paper, Egbuka had a short message for the fanbase as he starts his career in red and pewter.
"What up, Krewe? Emeka Egbuka checking in. Just signed my contract, officially a Buc," Egbuka said. "Excited to get to work!"
Egbuka will be in contention for a starting role when the Buccaneers begin training camp later this summer. He has a chance to instantly make an impact for a passing attack that was one of the best in the NFL a year ago.
Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off the most productive season of his professional career. Now, Mayfield will have another weapon in the arsenal as he looks to lead the franchise to its fifth consecutive NFC South Championship.
During his time at Ohio State, Egbuka saw action in 51 games, including 40 consecutive starts. He caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing 24 times for 145 yards and two more scores. Egbuka had seven games of 100+ yards over his four years with the Buckeyes.
In 2024, Egbuka was a team captain as Ohio State went 14-2 and won the National Championship.
Egbuka concluded his tenure with the program as the all-time leader in receptions and sits at second in all-time receiving yards. He's just the second Ohio State wide receiver to have two 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.
