Buccaneers first-round pick sends message to fans

It's time for Tampa Bay's highly anticipated first-round pick to get to work.

Dustin Lewis

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after making a catch against Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) in the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after making a catch against Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) in the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in a talented rookie class, headlined by first-round selection and No. 19 overall pick, Emeka Egbuka. The former Ohio State star was one of the top pass-catchers in the draft and he'll reinforce a unit in Tampa that already includes players such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan.

Egbuka is expected to be a bridge between the present and the future. Evans and Godwin are arguably the top two wide receivers in franchise history. However, Evans will be 32 before the season kicks off while Godwin is coming off an ankle injury that derailed his 2024 campaign.

The Buccaneers officially agreed to terms with Egbuka ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka runs for a touchdown against Marshall. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With pen put to paper, Egbuka had a short message for the fanbase as he starts his career in red and pewter.

"What up, Krewe? Emeka Egbuka checking in. Just signed my contract, officially a Buc," Egbuka said. "Excited to get to work!"

Egbuka will be in contention for a starting role when the Buccaneers begin training camp later this summer. He has a chance to instantly make an impact for a passing attack that was one of the best in the NFL a year ago.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off the most productive season of his professional career. Now, Mayfield will have another weapon in the arsenal as he looks to lead the franchise to its fifth consecutive NFC South Championship.

Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) makes a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his time at Ohio State, Egbuka saw action in 51 games, including 40 consecutive starts. He caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing 24 times for 145 yards and two more scores. Egbuka had seven games of 100+ yards over his four years with the Buckeyes.

In 2024, Egbuka was a team captain as Ohio State went 14-2 and won the National Championship.

Egbuka concluded his tenure with the program as the all-time leader in receptions and sits at second in all-time receiving yards. He's just the second Ohio State wide receiver to have two 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

