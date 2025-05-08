Buccaneers sign four 2025 NFL Draft picks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a strong draft class in 2025, with most of it focusing on one side of the ball.
The Bucs did use their first-round selection on a wide receiver, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, but went defense for their next four selections -- they drafted cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, edge rusher David Walker and defensive lineman Elijah Roberts, covering almost every level of the defense. They went with another wideout in Round 7, drafting Oregon star Tez Johnson and reuniting him with good friend Bucky Irving.
Signing draft picks comes after, and it usually comes in waves. The Bucs started that process on Thursday, signing Parrish, Walker, Roberts and Johnson to their rookie deals. Now, only the team's first two picks -- Egbuka and Morrison -- have yet to sign.
The money that rookies get when they are drafted, as well as most of their contract structure, is preset and determined by the round and pick they are drafted at. Contract clauses, such as guarantees and signing bonuses, are typically the points of contention in draft negotiations, and that's what these four players have agreed to -- and what Egbuka and Morrison are still holding out on.
Because there's a limited amount to negotiate, rookies never fail to sign -- that much is guaranteed. Egbuka and Morrison will eventually get those deals done, but first, they'll have rookie minicamp to contend with this weekend.
