Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield names 2 under-the-radar rookies for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a strong roster heading into the NFL Draft, but they picked up quite a few rookies that could make them even deadlier.
The Bucs went mostly defense, taking four of six picks from that side of the ball, but they loaded up on offense, too. This was kicked off by picking wideout Emeka Egbuka at No. 19 overall, and he's set to have a big role with Chris Godwin potentially missing some games early in the year. The team also drafted Oregon wideout Tez Johnson in the seventh round, adding yet another weapon to the arsenal.
There are also UDFAs, though, and they can remain unsung throughout camp. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has seen some of those players make the team since joining the Buccaneers, and he has an eye on another one during this training camp.
Mayfield was asked to name some under-the-radar players for the Bucs this offseason, and he named two — Johnson and former LSU running back Josh Williams.
"I think Tez Johnson is a guy that has a lot of potential," Mayfield said. "I think a sneaky one is Josh Williams, he does not say a word. I think he might be mute, but he does all the right things. Explosive and he was fun to watch in college. So, I think once we get the pads on, he is going to be really fun to watch."
Johnson played football at Oregon for two seasons after playing at Troy the previous three, and he put up superstar numbers in his final year two years with the Ducks. Johnson caught 20 touchdowns in his last two campaigns, and although he's very small at 5'10", 154 pounds, he's aiming to be a part of Tampa Bay's receiving corps.
Williams, meanwhile, played five years at LSU and averaged four or more yards per carry in every season he played there. Last year, he ran for 482 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry on 117 attempts. He had six touchdowns, though, and he's impressed early in Tampa Bay.
We're a long way until roster cutdowns in Tampa Bay, but as it stands, they Bucs may be even more loaded on offense then previously assumed.
