Buccaneers increase huge lead in NFC South after beating Jets
It's been down to the wire all three weeks, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got it done against the New York Jets, winning a nail-biter 29-27. That win put them at 3-0 for the first time since 2005, but it also gave them a pretty big upper hand in the NFC South after some favorable outcomes.
The Bucs took an early lead in the South when they beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, and since then, they haven't just held on to it — they've built out a huge lead. Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 3:
Buccaneers build even bigger lead over rest of NFC South
As it stands, the Buccaneers are two games out of the NFC South and also have a tiebreaker against the Atlanta Falcons. Interestingly enough, after the Falcons played the Carolina Panthers and got absolutely thrashed 30-0, the Panthers now also have a tiebreaker with a common opponent win just like the Bucs do. Unfortunately for them (and fortunately for Tampa Bay), they're still two games back with just one win.
Team
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
Strk
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
0
0
1.000
72
66
1-0
2-0
W3
Carolina Panthers
1
2
0
.333
62
53
1-0
0-2
W1
Atlanta Falcons
1
2
0
.333
42
59
0-1
1-1
L1
New Orleans Saints
0
3
0
.000
47
90
0-2
0-1
L3
Many predicted that the New Orleans Saints would face some serious woes this year with a weak roster and a first-year head coach, and many were right. The Saints, like the Falcons, also got blown out, losing to the Seahawks 44-13 on Sunday. As a result, they're 0-3, and if their season outlook wasn't already grim, being three games back from the Buccaneers will certainly end their chances at the NFC South.
Tampa Bay's next matchup is against the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles, which will be a tough game to maintain an undefeated streak with. The Falcons will play the Washington Commanders — likely with QB Jayden Daniels back at the helm — and the Panthers will face the New England Patriots. The Saints, already 0-3, will run into a brick wall by traveling to Buffalo to play the undefeated Bills.
