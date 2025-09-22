Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers increase huge lead in NFC South after beating Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two games out and rolling after a close win over the New York Jets keeps them undefeated.

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) reacts with punter Riley Dixon (9) and tight end Payne Durham (87) after making a field goal vs. the New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) reacts with punter Riley Dixon (9) and tight end Payne Durham (87) after making a field goal vs. the New York Jets / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
It's been down to the wire all three weeks, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got it done against the New York Jets, winning a nail-biter 29-27. That win put them at 3-0 for the first time since 2005, but it also gave them a pretty big upper hand in the NFC South after some favorable outcomes.

The Bucs took an early lead in the South when they beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, and since then, they haven't just held on to it — they've built out a huge lead. Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 3:

Buccaneers build even bigger lead over rest of NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As it stands, the Buccaneers are two games out of the NFC South and also have a tiebreaker against the Atlanta Falcons. Interestingly enough, after the Falcons played the Carolina Panthers and got absolutely thrashed 30-0, the Panthers now also have a tiebreaker with a common opponent win just like the Bucs do. Unfortunately for them (and fortunately for Tampa Bay), they're still two games back with just one win.

Team

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

Home

Away

Strk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3

0

0

1.000

72

66

1-0

2-0

W3

Carolina Panthers

1

2

0

.333

62

53

1-0

0-2

W1

Atlanta Falcons

1

2

0

.333

42

59

0-1

1-1

L1

New Orleans Saints

0

3

0

.000

47

90

0-2

0-1

L3

Many predicted that the New Orleans Saints would face some serious woes this year with a weak roster and a first-year head coach, and many were right. The Saints, like the Falcons, also got blown out, losing to the Seahawks 44-13 on Sunday. As a result, they're 0-3, and if their season outlook wasn't already grim, being three games back from the Buccaneers will certainly end their chances at the NFC South.

Tampa Bay's next matchup is against the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles, which will be a tough game to maintain an undefeated streak with. The Falcons will play the Washington Commanders — likely with QB Jayden Daniels back at the helm — and the Panthers will face the New England Patriots. The Saints, already 0-3, will run into a brick wall by traveling to Buffalo to play the undefeated Bills.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

