Buccaneers face more pressure in NFC South after Panthers score huge win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may control their destiny, but the Carolina Panthers are hot on their trail.
River Wells|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) reacts after recovering a fumble by Arizona Cardinals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) reacts after recovering a fumble by Arizona Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did their job on Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. Unfortunately, their biggest rival in the NFC South did their job, too.

The Buccaneers are sitting at 7-5 on the year, ending a three-game skid. Unfortunately, their NFC South lead remains just half a game, and they'll need to win plenty to give themselves a secure route to the playoffs while destiny is still in their hands. Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 13 of the NFL season:

Panthers keep pace with Buccaneers in NFC South

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17)

Team

W

L

T

Pct.

PF

PA

Home

Away

Strk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7

5

0

.583

279

301

3-2

4-3

W1

Carolina Panthers

7

6

0

.538

247

297

4-2

3-4

W1

Atlanta Falcons

4

8

0

.333

243

276

2-3

2-5

L1

New Orleans Saints

2

10

0

.167

182

295

1-5

1-5

L2

The Los Angeles Rams were far too much for the Buccaneers, beating them soundly 34-7 in Los Angeles, but they couldn't hang with the Carolina Panthers, who beat them 31-28. That's a massive win for the Panthers, proving they can play with the NFL's best but also keeping them in line with the Buccaneers in the playoff race. The Panthers don't have their bye week yet, but as is stands, the Bucs are a half-game out of the division lead with Carolina's win.

The rest of the NFC South continues to struggle. The Atlanta Falcons dropped their game to the New York Jets to fall to 4-8, and the New Orleans Saints made a valiant effort but fell short 21-17 to the Miami Dolphins. As a result, both teams remain firmly out of the NFC South race as the season hits its final frame.

The Buccaneers will have to contend with the Saints at home next week for their final stretch, which includes just one out-of-division opponent in its remaining five games. The Panthers will have their bye week before they play the Saints themselves in Week 15, while the Falcons will play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend at home in Atlanta.

The path to the NFC South is clear, and the Bucs control their own destiny — but the Panthers are close on their heels.

