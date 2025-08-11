Buccaneers land strong ranking in future ESPN projections for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their way into ESPN’s annual Future Power Rankings, a projection of which NFL teams are best positioned for success from 2025 through 2027.
ESPN Analysts Benjamin Solak, Louis Riddick, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder evaluated each team’s quarterback situation, roster, front office, and coaching staff, ultimately ranking the Bucs No. 14 as a team with the tools to remain competitive but also with a few areas of uncertainty.
The panel credited Tampa Bay’s consistent success in the draft and its loaded offense, while noting concerns about coordinator turnover and how much longer the team’s aging stars can perform at elite levels. In the rankings, the Bucs stand out as a franchise with high upside if they can stabilize their coaching staff and keep their stars healthy.
Why the Bucs have reason to believe
ESPN’s Benjamin Solak pointed to the Buccaneers’ excellent draft history as a reason for long-term optimism. Tampa Bay has managed to rebuild into a contender in the post-Tom Brady era without taking a step back offensively.
"Few teams draft better than the Buccaneers, who have built a contender from scratch in the post-Tom Brady era... Meanwhile, the offense has all the pieces necessary to be a top-five unit once again", Solak said.
Baker Mayfield is coming off his best statistical season, throwing for 4,500 yards with a 71.4 percent completion rate and 41 touchdowns. He will lead an offense packed with playmakers, from the always-reliable Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to young stars like Rachaad White and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. With that arsenal, the Buccaneers have the potential to overwhelm defenses for years to come.
Walder added his own bold prediction.
"The Bucs could finish first in pass block win rate thanks to a strong and relatively young offensive line," Walder wrote.
That kind of protection would only enhance Mayfield’s efficiency and give this offense even more firepower.
Where concerns come in for Buccaneers
Despite the positives, Louis Riddick raised an important concern: the Bucs’ offensive coordinator position has been a revolving door. Mayfield is entering 2025 with his third coordinator in as many seasons.
"The constant revolving door in Tampa is a concern going forward," Riddick said, though he acknowledged that Josh Grizzard’s promotion from passing game coordinator provides some continuity.
Schatz also noted that Tampa Bay’s veteran stars, while still elite, are getting older. Evans, who turns 32 in August, tied for third in ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics last season. Godwin, 29, ranked fifth. Both continue to produce at the highest level, but their longevity will be a factor in the Bucs’ future.
If the Buccaneers can keep their offensive core healthy, integrate their latest rookie class into impact roles, and find stability in the coaching staff, they have a legitimate chance to stay near the top of the NFC over the next three years.
