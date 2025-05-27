Buccaneers linebacker shines on first day of OTAs
It was a long road to get here, but after the draft and rookie minicamp, OTAs are already upon us here in Tampa Bay.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through OTAs (organized team activities) for the next three days before starting up again for the last three next week. Where rookie minicamp was only for rookies and practice squad members, OTAs are open to every player on the team, though some won't show up due to participation being optional.
Despite that, there was some good attendance on Tuesday and one player in particular showed out. BucsGameday was live on site at One Buccaneer Place for the first day of OTAs, and here are three observations we had from the action.
Good attendance for Day 1 of OTAs
OTAs are optional, so not everyone showed up, but the Bucs had some stars out there on Day 1 regardless. Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Vita Vea weren't there, while tackle Luke Goedeke and defensive back Christian Izien appeared to be injured and working off to the side with trainers. Haason Reddick, the team's new outside linebacker, also did not appear.
That being said, players like Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and Antoine Winfield Jr. all were there, and that's some good attendance for the team on the first day. Plenty of veterans are still buying in and are ready to work, and they showed it on Tuesday by making an appearance.
SirVocea Dennis wins the day
The Bucs are trusting linebacker SirVocea Dennis to plug in alongside David, and he had a great day showing that he could do just that on Tuesday.
Dennis nabbed a nice pick that would have went for six, and he also had a pass deflection and a big play that would have amounted to a tackle for a loss. It wasn't a call-it period, so things are still scripted at this point in time, but he looked quick, instinctive and like he's ready for his increased role coming up in 2025.
Defense is still dropping picks
The Bucs are looking for turnovers this season, and the team's defensive backs are looking to get their hands on the football. Defensive back Zyon McCollum dropped a pick down the middle of the field, and Jamel Dean had what would have been a score after jumping a flat route that he couldn't hold on to.
McCollum mentioned after practice that he was upset about the drop and that head coach Todd Bowles let him hear it. There's still plenty of time to fix this sort of thing, so hopefully the team's DBs are getting it all out of the way now.
