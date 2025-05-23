Buccaneers star a frontrunner for major new NFL award
Earlier this week it was announced that the NFL will be adding some new hardware to their annual awards ceremony. Moving forward, the NFL will be handing out a 'Top Protector' Award to the player who is voted as the league's best offensive lineman.
Quite frankly, it's a shame that it's taken so long to have a major award dedicated specifically to acknowledging the offensive line position. As true fans of the sport know, an offense is only as good as its offensive line. Not to mention, league MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards are always given to skill position players.
This new award represents an important step when it comes to acknowledging the crucial role offensive linemen play for any successful NFL offense.
That said, it won't be an easy task to earn the title of the league's top offensive lineman with a total of 160 starting offensive linemen in the NFL each season. Only one will be awarded with the NFL's Top Protector Award. So, just like life in the trenches, the competition will be fierce.
Despite the impressive collection of OL talent that exists around the league, one player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands out as one of the top favorites for this new award. Since being drafted 13th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, LT Tristan Wirfs has firmly established himself as one of the league's premier offensive linemen.
Despite spending the first portion of his career on the right side, Wifs has transitioned almost seamlessly to the left side, where he has proven to be truly elite at one of the game's most valuable positions. So much so, Wirfs was given the only First Team All-Pro nod at the LT position this past season.
Not only should Wirfs be considered a frontrunner, if not the favorite, at just 26 years of age, but it's all but guaranteed that Wirfs will be in serious contention for the Top Protector Award for many years to come.
