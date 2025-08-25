Buccaneers make shocking move with Kyle Trask, shaking up quarterback room
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed to commit to Kyle Trask this offseason when they signed him to a new one-year deal, but the emergence of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has put a wrench in that.
The Bucs will release Trask, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, after he goes to IR with a shoulder injury and then reaches a settlement. The Bucs will slot Teddy Bridgewater into the backup role, in that event — the team is also likely to retain quarterback Connor Bazelak on the practice squad, leaving Trask the odd man out.
Buccaneers release Trask despite re-signing
It appeared that the Bucs were going to stick with Kyle Trask after they decided to re-sign him during the offseason. Trask signed a one-year, $2,787,500 deal with $1,337,500 guaranteed, but his camp play notably declined. Perhaps in response to that, the Bucs brought on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who played during the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and threw two touchdown passes.
Trask started Tampa Bay's game against the Buffalo Bills, and Bridgewater did not play due to an illness. As a result, he was paired with quarterback Connor Bazelak, who finished the game once he went out. The Bucs like Bazelak, and there were some whispers that they'd like to keep him on the practice squad after cutting him — which would put one of Trask and Bridgewater in danger. Now, with Trask out, Bridgewater will serve as Baker Mayfield's backup quarterback throughout the 2025 season.
Trask ended his career in Tampa Bay with four completions on 11 attempts for 28 yards. Now, with QB-needy teams around the league, he's set to find a new home somewhere else.
