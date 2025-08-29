Buccaneers might have a big concern going into Week 1
The Buccaneers have set their 53-man roster and practice squad ahead of the NFL season, but depth concerns loom large on the offensive line.
The Bucs are going into the season with just seven healthy offensive linemen as Tristan Wirfs continues to recover from offseason surgery on his knee.
His replacement, Charlie Heck, has looked serviceable through camp and in his limited preseason action, and the rest of the line should pick up where they left off last year. In fact, Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch should be even better this season, and it would be reasonable to expect a jump in play from Graham Barton as well.
However, the depth behind the starters is questionable at best. Only Elijah Klein, the Bucs’ sixth-round pick last year, and undrafted rookie Ben Chukwuma round out the roster. Klein has been cross-training at center all camp and offers flexibility at guard as well.
He even played some right tackle in camp and in last year’s pre-season finale. Trusting him to step in should injury occur with zero NFL snaps on the line is a precarious move.
Although the Bucs are high on Chukwuma, he is still very raw and learning the game. It would be unreasonable to expect him to step in and take on the likes of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson and have success.
The team hedged its bets by signing four offensive linemen to the practice squad. However, of those four, only Michael Jordan has real NFL experience, and that experience is only at guard, as he’s never played a down at tackle in the NFL. The Bucs are trying to cross-train him at there, but relying on him in a game if injuries should happen leaves a lot to be desired.
The other linemen on the practice squad are also untested. Ben Scott is an undrafted rookie who has been training at guard and center. Tyler McLellan struggled mightily in the preseason and has zero NFL experience as an undrafted free agent who missed all of 2024 on injured reserve. And while Luke Haggard has been with the Bucs, going into his third season, he’s only been on the practice squad and is more of an interior option.
I get that the practice squad is usually filled with developmental types and the options on the free agent market are necessarily robust, but what the Bucs are rolling with Week 1 doesn't feel like enough. I certainly have some concerns about the depth of the line. However, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t seem bothered by it when I asked him.
"No concern at this time,” Bowles proclaimed.
I expect the Bucs to elevate Michael Jordan from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 1, but if they get into any sort of injury trouble, especially at tackle, there isn’t a really solid plan or backup in place. The Bucs are hoping to get Wirfs back soon, possibly as soon as Week 3, but the depth, especially at tackle, is a real concern should the worst happen early on in the season.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from Kyle Trask
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers cut speedy WR after reportedly looking for trade partner
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming