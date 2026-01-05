Buccaneers starters comment on Todd Bowles' future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended unceremoniously on Sunday of Week 18 when the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints, knocking the Bucs out of the playoffs and awarding the division to the Carolina Panthers on a tiebreaker.

The Bucs finished 8-9 after a disastrous skid, starting 6-2 and going just 2-7 in their last nine games. Naturally, a collapse like this leads to questions about management, and in this case, it's head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles is 35-33 in Tampa Bay, and is 1-3 in the playoffs, but he didn't even make it this year — as a result, a lot of fans and pundits have been left wondering if this is it in Tampa Bay.

Naturally, players can hear those rumblings, too. The Buccaneers had locker room cleanout on Monday, and two Bucs starters — offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Jalen McMillan — were asked about criticisms of Bowles, and they both came to his support.

Buccaneers starters comment on Todd Bowles' uncertain future

Wirfs gave his support for Bowles, but acknowledged that no matter what happens, it's up to the players to be ready for the coming season no matter who is head coach.

"I love coach Bowles," Wirfs said. "I see all the talk on Twitter, I really don't care about it — it's just people sitting at home, talking about it. We know what we have in this building. If something happens, something happens, if something doesn't, something doesn't. The season is coming regardless, and we're all gonna be ready."

McMillan, too, showed his support for Bowles. He credited Bowles' work ethic and effort and says that he hopes Bowles is retained in Tampa Bay.

"He's a great leader," McMillan said. "He's somebody who shows up to work every day and he's going to give you the same type of effort, every day. He's my guy. I love him to death. Hopefully, he stays here."

Both players had strong words of support for Bowles, but they also seemed to leave his fate open-ended. While the players didn't have the air that they'd just heard their head coach was fired, the Glazers could come to a decision later on Bowles' fate. The general consensus with national pundits is that he's likely to stay, but the Glazers have typically kept themselves close to the vest in matters like this over the years.

Whether or not Bowles stays or goes, the Bucs will be ready for next year, where they'll look to stand atop the NFC South once again and make a return to the playoffs.

