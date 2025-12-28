Ian Rapoport gives big update on Todd Bowles' status with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't had the stretch they'd hoped since their bye week. Coming out of their bye week at 6-2, the Bucs are now 7-8 and could face playoff elimination as early as Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, if they were to lose that game and the Carolina Panthers were to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

That's unlikely, though, so for the most part, Tampa Bay's playoff hopes are likely to hinge on Week 18 vs. the Carolina Panthers at home for the NFC South crown and the right to go to the playoffs. The Bucs' poor form, however, has led some fans to wonder if head coach Todd Bowles could be fired. Bowles has won the NFC three times in a row with the Bucs and still has the ability to win the fourth if his team can beat Carolina next week in Week 18.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is obviously well-connected to the NFL, and he spoke on Bowles' job security on Sunday.

Todd Bowles 'certainly not' in trouble, per Ian Rapoport

Rapoport spoke on Bowles' job security on NFLGameDay Morning Sunday, mentioning that Bowles was extended for three years this offseason and that he doesn't think he's in any danger at the moment.

"This has led to some questions about Todd Bowles, so let me answer some questions before they begin. Todd Bowles received a three-year contract extension before the season, he's under contract through 2028. They've won three-straight division titles and still have a possibility of winning their fourth. Does that sound like someone who should be in trouble? I'd say certainly not."

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The status of #49ers TE George Kittle (ankle) is in doubt tonight, but he's intent on working out to see; Meanwhile, the #Bucs face a must-win today, which has led some to wonder about coach Todd Bowles. pic.twitter.com/Nlu2KIC6AB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2025

This lines up with what Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber said on his WFLA show, remarking that he was pretty confident that Bowles would be retained by the Buccaneers.

If Bowles is retained regardless of whether or not he makes the playoffs, the Glazers and GM Jason Licht would certainly put a lot of stock in the fact that injuries have hurt this team. The Buccaneers have suffered multiple injuries to key starting players that have caused them to miss time, and the team's offense remains hampered with two guards out for the foreseeable future and left tackle Tristan Wirfs out in Week 17 with a toe injury.

That being said, neither Barber nor Rapoport was definitive in their assertion — in fact, while Rapoport is extremely plugged in to the NFL world, he didn't say that he had sources asserting that Bowles was fine, just that he believes he isn't in trouble. That leaves some room for a surprise on this front, so things could potentially turn south if the Bucs meet disaster over these last two games.

The Buccaneers play the Dolphins at 1 p.m Sunday in Miami. They don't technically have to win that game, depending on the Seahawks taking care of business, but with the way things have been looking lately, they'll certainly want to.

