Buccaneers offensive player named as best trade asset by PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't typically the trading type. General manager Jason Licht isn't big on making a lot of moves, and as a result, Tampa Bay has usually improved itself through the NFL Draft and through good deals in free agency instead of getting players in trades.
The NFL Draft is almost here, though, exactly a month away, and the Buccaneers might not be done making some moves. Pro Football Focus went over one player for each NFL team that could serve as a trade asset with the draft approaching, and their selection for Tampa Bay was its 2022 third-round pick — running back Rachaad White.
"The Buccaneers seem to retain their developed players at a higher rate than most teams, but general manager Jason Licht isn’t afraid to swing a trade every now and then. White feels like a player who meets those criteria.
Entering the 2024 season as the team’s primary running back, White posted a solid 73.7 PFF rushing grade, operating as the team’s pass-blocking back (69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, sixth best among qualifiers). Yet, he was quickly overtaken by then-rookie Bucky Irving, whose 90.0 PFF rushing grade slotted seventh among rushers with 100 or more carries. As White heads into a contract season, Tampa Bay could find a replacement in the draft's later rounds."
Rachaad White has often been criticized for his running prowess, and those critiques have only gotten louder since Bucky Irving came into the picture. But White still offers a lot for Tampa Bay's offense — he serves as a strong receiving back, and his pass blocking prowess is the best in the running back room. For those reasons alone, the Bucs may want to keep him around — at least until his contract runs out next year.
That being said, Tampa Bay could always use more draft picks, and White could be an avenue to make that happen. We may not know until a month from now, when the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay.
