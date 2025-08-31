Buccaneers star among top 2026 NFL free agents
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is entering his 12th season with the team, but it could end up being his last.
Evans, who just turned 32, is a free agent after the season. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Evans as one of the top free agents for 2026.
"It doesn't hurt that Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns on his resume. It also doesn't hurt that Evans' best traits are his size (6'5", 231 lbs), sure hands, route-running and contested-catch ability," Knox wrote.
"Evans can still be a very productive receiver, even if he's starting to lose a little in the speed department.
"The real question is whether Evans has any interest in playing for another team after spending his entire 11-year career in Tampa. If he doesn't, he could be back on another relatively team-friendly contract like the two-year, $41 million deal he signed last offseason. He would likely command even more if he fully capitalizes on the open market after yet another 1,000-yard season."
Evans hitting free agency this spring
The Bucs have a strong chance of retaining Evans if they wish to do so, but they are preparing for a future without him. They selected Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring and the team could dip back into the receiver waters in 2026.
Tampa would love to make Evans a lifelong Buc, but they shouldn't break the bank to get it done. Knox predicts the Bucs should sign a two-year, $43 million contract, which is a fair valuation for both sides.
Assuming Evans plays well in 2025, he could sign the deal, which is a slight raise from his previous contract, but also allows the Bucs to continue signing other players to help the team win another Super Bowl.
