Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka makes big jersey change ahead of Week 1
Emeka Egbuka has done everything the right way — at least so far. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Egbuka has made an extremely positive impression on his coaches, teammates and even the fans. His skill, intelligence, work ethic and character have all contributed to the outstanding first impression the former Ohio State product has made in since joining his new surroundings in Tampa.
But in the NFL, especially for a young wide receiver, it isn't just about substance. Style matters too.
And based on a recent report, it sounds like Egbuka will be making a splash in the style department prior to his first NFL game, which is set to take place vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday,, September 7th.
Egbuka changing to his National Championship number with OSU
According to NFL jersey numbers on X, Egbuka will be switching from the No. 9 jersey he's worn since he first arrived in Tampa to No. 2, the same number he wore throughout his illustrious collegiate career playing for the Buckeyes.
More jersey changes for the Bucs
Buccaneers' beat reporter Greg Auman confirmed the credibility of the account reporting the number change, which also suggested that a number of other Buccaneers players will be changing jersey numbers ahead of the regular season as well.
These players include fellow rookie Tez Johnson, who will be switching from 83 to his college number at Oregon, 15. New backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is making a change from 16 to 10. Rookie RB Josh Williams will don 18 as opposed to the 37 jersey he wore during the preseason. Punter Riley Dixon, who looked excellent during the preseason, will be subtracting the largest sum from his preseason jersey number as he switches from 92 all the way down to 9.
Auman also connects the dots by suggesting that second-year wideout Jalen McMillan is likely to be switching to his college number 11 from 15, which will be handed over to Tez Johnson.
Substance is obviously far more important than style when it comes to the sport of football. That said, it certainly doesn't hurt for players to feel their best in whatever jersey number they prefer.
From a fan perspective, hopefully there weren't too many Emeka Egbuka number 9 jerseys sold prior to this announcement.
