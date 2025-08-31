Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka makes big jersey change ahead of Week 1

So @nfl_jersey_num is an authority on these things and is reporting some big changes for Bucs:



Emeka Egbuka from 9 to 2

Tez Johnson from 83 to 15

Teddy Bridgewater from 16 to 10

Josh Williams from 37 to 18

Riley Dixon from 92 to 9

(presumably McMillan from 15 to 11)