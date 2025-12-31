The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2025 season has not gone the way anyone envisioned.

With the Bucs’ final fate still yet to be determined, there’s no denying that the team’s epic collapse down the stretch — they’ve lost 7 of their last 8 games — has been extremely disappointing for players, coaches and fans alike, regardless of whether or not they end up playing in the postseason.

Will Lavonte David choose to go out like this?

Of all the players who have the right to feel disappointed, though, it’s tough to think of anyone ahead of Lavonte David. There’s no question that the franchise icon was deserving of a better team effort than what his team has put on the field to close out what very well could be his final NFL season.

Although no one knows for sure whether or not this will be Lavonte David’s last season, it’s safe to assume the end is near based on his age and declining level of play. And the reality is, it would be extremely unfortunate to see one of the greatest players in franchise history go out on such a sour note.

High praise from Todd Bowles

Leading up to the Bucs’ final regular season game of the year vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles was asked to comment on David and what he’s meant to him as a coach.

“For me personally, he’s meant everything. Because he’s been, not just a captain, and a quarterback, and a coach on the field, and a playmaker, he’s been the steady rock," Bowles said. "[He’s] been here since I’ve been here – going on 7 years now. [He] kind of got us out of trouble, mentally, physically at times, off the field, his leadership, the kind of person he is.”

Bowles went on to offer some exceptionally high praise for Lavonte David, specifically in reference to when the time comes that he does decide to hang up his cleats for good.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player do what he’s done on a defensive standpoint, that I’ve probably every coached. Just the way he goes about his business, the way he carries himself, and the way he leads the team. You know, when that day comes, it will be a heart-wrenching moment at that time.”

