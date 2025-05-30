Buccaneers star ranked top 3 at position heading into 2025
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has drafted some excellent players during his extended time as Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM. But there's one that has simply been a cut above the rest.
Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs has been a First Team All-Pro at two positions — left and right tackle — and has been a huge part of Tampa Bay's playoff success. He's correctly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, and he was recognized for his talents once again by a national media outlet.
Pro Football Focus recently went over their 32 best offensive tackles, and Wirfs made the list at No. 2. He was second only to the Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata and slotted in right above the Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater.
Here's what PFF writer Zoltan Buday had to say about Wirfs:
"There has been no better pass-blocking offensive tackle in the NFL in recent years than Wirfs. Not only did he permit zero sacks in 2024, but he also allowed pressure on just 1.9% of pass plays — the best rate among all offensive tackles. The gap between Wirfs and the second-place left tackle in pressure rate allowed — 1 percentage point — is the equivalent of the gap between the second- and sixth-ranked left tackles."
Wirfs has been a stalwart on Tampa Bay's offensive line, and he will look to repeat as a First Team All-Pro. Regardless of whether or not he's able to do so, he'll continue to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield and serve as a nightmare for opposing pass rushers.
