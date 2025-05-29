Top ESPN analyst makes bold claim about Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are coming off their fourth consecutive NFC South title and have been to the playoffs for five straight years, yet somehow they remain a team that is still being overlooked.
Several early predictions by national media have the Bucs not only failing to win the division after a 10-win season, but some have them finishing third and behind the likes of a rebuilding Carolina Panthers team. There are certainly question marks surrounding the Bucs: There's another new offensive coordinator and concerns wondering if a defense that struggled to get off the field last year (although injuries were a factor) can get back to their dominant ways. However, concerns surrounding the other teams in the NFC South are far more pressing.
Not everyone is down on the Bucs. ESPN's Ben Solak is not only high on the team, but he thinks they could be the second-best team in the NFC behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
"ESPN BET ranks the most likely NFC representatives for the Super Bowl in this order: Eagles, Lions, 49ers, Commanders, Packers, Rams, Vikings and Buccaneers. I would have the Buccaneers over every team besides the Eagles. Maybe tied with the Lions and Rams, but no lower than that," Solak wrote.
The Bucs are returning their entire offense, which finished top-five in the NFL, and added to it with first-round pick Emeka Egbuka in the draft. Their defense is much improved, both with the addition of impact players and quality depth signings. They have a decent schedule, and the continuity of keeping mostly the same team intact should make them players in the NFC.
Injuries consumed the Bucs last year, but they still managed to knock off the Commanders, Eagles, and Lions in the regular season and should've probably beaten the 49ers as well. They'll have a chance to prove themselves against top competition again this season with games against Philadelphia, the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.
Going into the season, Tampa Bay should be looked at as a top contender in the NFC to represent the conference in the Super Bowl, yet they continue to be underrated — and they like it that way.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' big free agent signing skips Day 1 of OTAs
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers’ rising WR shares what’s fueling his offseason motivation
• Buccaneers face key offseason at important position
• Buccaneers' big free agent signing skips Day 1 of OTAs
• Buccaneers' 400-pound rookie turning heads prior to training camp