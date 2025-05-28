Buccaneers star receives shocking position ranking ahead of second season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense was a high-flying machine last year, but it was specifically the drastic improvement from the run game that allowed for everything else to open up for Baker Mayfield and company.
Much will remain the same for their offense outside of new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard for the Bucs, and they will once again need to rely on their running backs if they hope to replicate their success from a season ago.
At the head of the snake in the Bucs' backfield is second-year pro Bucky Irving, who dazzled the NFL last season with his play, eventually taking over starting duties from Rachaad White. White is figured to play an instrumental part for Tampa Bay, but everything will start with Irving.
This is exactly why Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema has him listed as his sixth-best running back in the NFL entering the 2025 season.
"Irving was sensational as a rookie. He didn’t quite have the volume stats of other running backs in this list's range, but his efficiency scores were that of a top-10 back," wrote Sikkema. "He earned a 90.0 PFF rushing grade with 62 forced missed tackles and led the NFL with 3.93 yards after contact per attempt (among running backs with at least 150 carries). He also posted a 90.2 PFF receiving grade, the second-highest mark at the position."
Sikkema is right when saying Irving's stats didn't necessarily warrant his ranking here. However, it is important to note that his efficiency greatly makes up for that, and you have to consider he was splitting snaps with White for a majority of the 2024 season.
Irving rushed for just over 1,100 yards last season and was efficient in the pass game. While he might not be the first off the board when picking running backs in the NFL, his ability to create running lanes and missed tackles makes him one of the rising stars at the position.
Ahead of Irving in Sikkema's rankings were Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs, and following him were the likes of Christian McCaffrey, James Connor, De'Von Achane and Kyren Williams.
