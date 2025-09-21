Buccaneers stars could be trending towards early return
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without two key players in Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets.
Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) were both ruled out ahead of the game.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s optimism that both could be back as soon as next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Even though Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (ankle) and OT Tristan Wirfs (knee) both were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets, both players have a ‘strong chance’ to make their season debuts next Sunday at home vs. the Eagles, per sources," Schefter wrote. "Both Godwin and Wirfs are expected to start practice reps this week with the starters and, if all goes well and there are no setbacks, they are expected to play next Sunday.”
That’s great news for Tampa Bay, who has been able to weather the storm without two of its most important pieces. The offense has still found ways to move the ball, but Godwin’s playmaking and Wirfs’ elite protection are the type of difference-makers that raise the ceiling for this group. If both can get through the week healthy, it sets up a major boost in time for one of the toughest defenses on the schedule.
What it means for Tampa Bay
The return of Chris Godwin would give Baker Mayfield a trusted, reliable target to pair with Mike Evans. Rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka has been a bright spot, but adding Godwin back into the mix gives the offense balance and another proven route-runner who can extend drives on third down. For an offense that has been leaning on Evans and the ground game, Godwin’s presence can open things up even more.
Tristan Wirfs coming back is just as significant. Tampa Bay’s offensive line has been shuffling due to injuries, and protecting Mayfield has been an ongoing challenge. Wirfs’ ability to lock down his side of the line instantly changes the protection picture, giving Mayfield more time to throw and the run game more space to develop. Facing an Eagles defense built on pass rush and pressure, having Wirfs back could be the difference in whether Tampa Bay controls the line of scrimmage.
Fans will keep an eye on practice this week to see how both players respond. If Godwin and Wirfs are indeed ready to go, the Buccaneers will head into Week 4 with two stars back in the lineup — and a much better chance to keep their hot start rolling.
