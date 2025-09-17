Buccaneers' Todd Bowles says starting guard could miss Jets game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got another injury update on their offensive line this week, and it’s not the news fans were hoping for.
Head coach Todd Bowles announced that starting right guard Cody Mauch is dealing with a knee injury and is a “question mark” for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets.
Tampa Bay is already banged up in the trenches, and Mauch’s potential absence could force more shuffling up front.
What Mauch’s status means for Tampa Bay
It’s obvious right tackle Luke Goedeke and left tackle Tristan Wirfs won’t play Sunday, which already puts the Bucs at a disadvantage against a strong Jets defensive front. On top of that, Graham Barton and Ben Bredeson are not in their usual positions, meaning the interior group is still working through its own adjustments. If Mauch can’t go, second-year lineman Elijah Klein could be called on to step in at right guard.
Bowles has stressed the importance of continuity along the offensive line, but the injuries have made it difficult to find consistency early in the season. Mauch’s size and mobility are big assets in both the run game and protecting Baker Mayfield, so his absence would certainly be felt. However, Tampa Bay has made it clear that they trust their depth, and Bowles’ “next man up” mentality is already being put to the test.
How this impacts the Jets match up
The Jets’ defense is built around winning at the line of scrimmage, led by All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. With Tampa Bay down multiple starters, Bowles and the offensive staff will have to lean on creative protections to keep Mayfield upright.
The good news for Tampa Bay is that Jets quarterback Justin Fields is in concussion protocol, and veteran Tyrod Taylor will get the start. That takes some pressure off the Buccaneers' defense and may lessen the impact of missing Mauch.
Still, the offensive line will be a key storyline. If Klein does get the nod at right guard, he’ll be tested immediately by one of the toughest defensive lines in football. For a Buccaneers team that prides itself on physicality, controlling the trenches will be the deciding factor in maintaining momentum early in the season. The official injury report, as required per league rules, will be issued this afternoon. Fans will be eager to see if the Buccaneers can find ways to keep winning, despite the early adversity they face.
