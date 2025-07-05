Buccaneers Super Bowl champion wants to return to one specific NFL team
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre Paul has been out of the NFL since 2023.
However, the two-time Super Bowl Champion is looking to make a comeback and told ESPN’s Jordan Rannan he wouldn’t mind joining a team where he started his career.
Pierre-Paul wouldn’t mind rejoining the New York Giants, where he played for 7 seasons before joining Tampa Bay.
"To go back somewhere where my career started... the fans know me and know the type of player that I am. I'll always be that type of player and just give 'em everything I got, which I know it'll be more than enough."
While Bucs fans remember him for being a key piece of the 2020 Super Bowl-winning defense, Pierre-Paul’s impact went far beyond just one season in Tampa Bay. He notched 12.5 sacks in 2018, playing through limitations from his well-known hand injury. In 2020, he racked up 9.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles, helping lead a dominant playoff defense that shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
That performance cemented his legacy in Tampa Bay — not just as a one-year rental, but as a key cog in one of the best defensive units in franchise history.
After overcoming injuries that would have ended most careers, including a severe hand injury and a broken neck from a 2019 car accident, Pierre-Paul’s resilience is undeniable. Now 35, he’s embracing the idea of one last run, and if it’s with the Giants, it would be a poetic end to a gritty, hard-fought career.
"I can still do it," Pierre-Paul said. Pierre-Paul still sees himself as a veteran closer capable of contributing meaningful snaps.
While Bucs fans may not see No. 90 back in red and pewter, there’s no doubt Pierre-Paul left his mark on Tampa Bay. If this truly is his last dance, it’s hard not to root for him to go out on his own terms. With that signature intensity, he is looking for a shot at one more memorable season.
