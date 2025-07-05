Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield draws big praise from 2 NFL analysts
Greg Cossell of NFL Films is one of the best and brightest when it comes to breaking down NFL game tape. Recently, Cossell made an appearance on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast to break down the NFC South Division. With Ross being a very knowledgeable football mind himself, having played seven years in the league, it felt worthwhile to check in on these two NFL analysts' opinions on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers score 7 of the best draft picks ever according to ESPN
Although they did acknowledge some uncertainty regarding new OC Josh Grizzard, it became clear that Cossell is quite bullish on the Bucs offense overall.
"They've got a solid offense. They've got a good o-line. They've got two really good backs. We saw what Bucky Irving did a year ago. Rachaad White's a very good back as well as kind of a complimentary piece. They're really good at wide receiver. I mean, this is a good offense," Cosell said.
Cossell also brought up Baker Mayfield, and it immediately became clear that Cossell is a big fan of the Bucs QB.
"Baker Mayfield, around the league, is highly, highly respected. He is a really good thrower of the football and I'm not sure people think about that with Baker Mayfield, but he is a really, really good thrower of the football" said Cossell. "He's grown up. He's aggressive, so every once in a while he'll make a play that's viewed as reckless, but he's become a very good quarterback and I think it's important to acknowledge that."
At that point, Ross Tucker quickly jumped aboard the Baker Mayfield bandwagon as well.
"I'll say this. I love watching him play. I love watching him play!" Tucker said. "It's funny, I had Ryan Fitzpatrick on the show Greg, and he said there are certain guys that he makes it a point to watch every week because he enjoys the way they play, and Baker Mayfield is one of them. You can feel his energy and his love and passion for the game. Greg, you can feel it when you watch him. He doesn't need to tell ya, you don't need to have people tell you, you can see it."
It's pretty remarkable to consider the career turnaround Baker Mayfield has produced since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only has he led the Bucs to the playoffs in each of those seasons, but he's also gained the admiration of players, coaches, and prominent NFL analysts along the way.
READ MORE: NFC South rival speaks on Buccaneers veteran's greatness
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers franchise legend clocks in at No. 96 in NFL Top 100
• The two most likely games for Buccaneers' rumored white creamsicle uniforms
• Jason Licht praises Buccaneers draft picks following minicamp
• One lingering question for the Buccaneers as training camp looms