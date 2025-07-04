Buccaneers listed as legitimate threats for Super Bowl run
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eyeing their sixth consecutive playoff appearance for the 2025 season.
However, a playoff appearance won't satisfy the Bucs anymore. They want to make it all the way and win the Super Bowl.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame thinks the Bucs have a shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Mayfield can lead Bucs to Super Bowl
"The Buccaneers are the best team in the NFC South on paper. Coming off four consecutive division titles, they’ve done it on the field as well," Verdarame wrote.
"Now, after failing to make the NFC title game in any of those campaigns, it’s time for Tampa to take the next step. With the NFC fairly strong considering the Eagles, Rams, Lions, Commanders, Vikings and others, the road to the Super Bowl will be arduous for the Buccaneers, but the path remains reasonable.
"... If Tampa Bay can win games it’ll be favored in and pull off an upset or two, the Buccaneers have a chance to not only host a wild-card game but perhaps even a divisional affair. The offense should be good enough to beat anybody, considering the ample firepower, and if Bowles has the defense playing even league-average football, the Buccaneers are a legitimate threat."
The Bucs are looking for their first Super Bowl victory since the 2020 season when Tom Brady was the team's quarterback for the first time. This time, Baker Mayfield will be asked to do the heavy lifting and he's proven to be capable of getting the team far.
The question now becomes whether or not Mayfield will be able to get the Bucs over the top and into the Super Bowl conversation.
