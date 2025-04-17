Buccaneers could target Giants star in NFL Draft trade
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a candidate to pull off a draft-day trade with their first round selection this year.
With edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s future with the New York Giants murky, Tampa Bay might be looking to add the young pass rusher to help their defense this upcoming season.
While trading a young, productive edge rusher may seem unusual for a rebuilding team, NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano explained why moving him may make sense for the team.
“Trading a 25-year-old pass rusher who had 11.5 sacks two years ago wouldn't make a lot of sense for a rebuilding team … unless it knows it's got a replacement ready, said Vacchiano. "It might hurt them in the short term, but a deal could be a long-term help because a player like Thibodeaux could bring multiple premium draft picks in return.”
With edge Brian Burns and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence looking for new contracts, moving him now for premium draft capital could make sense. That’s where Tampa Bay comes into the equation.
The Bucs have shown a knack for developing front-seven talent under head coach Todd Bowles, and the chance to pair Thibodeaux with Hassan Reddick, Vita Vea, and Calijah Kancey could create one of the most dynamic pass rush units in the NFC.
A trade scenario that could make sense would be for the Giants to send Thibodeaux, the 34th pick and 99th overall pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for pick No. 19. For the Giants, moving up to pick 19 ensures they’re in range to land a top quarterback prospect.
For the Bucs, this move would help add to the defensive line and pair him with edge rusher Hassan Reddick who they recently acquired.
The trade hinges on how the board falls and which quarterbacks remain available at pick No. 19, but the idea of swapping down and acquiring a former first-rounder with star potential could be too good for Tampa Bay to ignore.
