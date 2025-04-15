NFL insider urges Buccaneers to make bold trade move
The NFL Draft is getting closer and closer after months of feeling like it was eons away following the Eagles' dismantling of the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay's 2024 season wasn't horrible by any means, but being bounced in the Wild Card round is less than ideal for a team that was close to reaching the division championship just a season before.
The Buccaneers had a solid offseason in free agency and now they will look towards the draft here to supplement their efforts. Over the past few years, general manager Jason Licht and company have done a fantastic job at evaluating the new crop of collegiate talent, bringing in players that fit the standard upheld both on the field and off of it.
Licht and his brass are now tasked with doing the same here in the 2025 NFL draft with their first pick at 19th overall. However, they could end up deciding to move the pick if they so choose, and that is exactly what CBS Sports' insider Cody Benjamin believes will happen, as he has the Bucs trading down in the draft.
"General manager Jason Licht has already proclaimed the "opportunity" to move back and add mid-round picks, which he's done before. It makes sense in a draft deep on defensive talent, which they could use."
Licht has gone on record saying it isn't out of the question by any means for them to potentially move down, and that has seemingly been a part of his MO in past drafts. Licht and the Bucs haven't traded up for a meaningful pick in some time, so that seems like the least likely scenario.
The Buccaneers are pretty set on the offensive side of the ball, although both Licht and head coach Todd Bowles have said that an offensive pick in the first round isn't out of the question if the right guy falls to them. Despite the comments from Licht and Bowles, the Bucs desperately need help on the defensive side of the ball, which is where most draft analysts see them going.
The defensive group of players are deeper in this year's draft than the offensive side of the ball, so it could line up perfectly for the Bucs if they can see themselves getting an equivalent player later in the first round or even second round — especially considering that Licht loves to accumulate draft picks when he can afford to.
