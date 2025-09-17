Buccaneers to face 36-year-old quarterback against Jets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing the New York Jets this weekend, but they won't be facing starting qaurterback Justin Fields.
Fields exited New York's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after a rough performance, and he was evaluated for a concussion. Unfortuntely, Fields is now in concussion protocol, and head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed on Wednesday that Fields will be out against the Buccaneers in Week 3. Instead, the Buccaneers will face off against veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Buccaneers and Tyrod Taylor have some history
Taylor is a 36-year-old journeyman quarterback who has done some good work in the NFL as a starter. He's perhaps most known for his tenure with the Buffalo Bills, where he was named a Pro Bowler in 2015 and started from 2015-17. Taylor also started 2018 as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, an injury in Week 3 of that year saw him replaced by current Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Taylor has played the Buccaneers twice. The first was in 2014, when he was still a member of the Baltimore Ravens, coming in during the fourth quarter in what would be a 48-17 blowout in favor of the Ravens. The second was in 2017, when he staged a comeback against the Bucs in Week 7 after throwing for 268 passing yards and a touchdown — Taylor and the Bills won that game 30-27.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles — who saw plenty of Taylor when Bowles himself was the head coach of the Jets — talked about some of the challenges the Bucs will face when it comes to playing against him.
"He can run just as good as Justin Fields. Obviously he's played longer, very smart quarterback," Bowles said. "Gets out of the pocket, very elusive that way with running quarterbacks, knows where to go with the football, very experienced. And we just gotta play our game and try to get him to
keep him corralled."
