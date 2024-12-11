Buccaneers Wide Receiver Up for Week 14 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week
Another Buccaneers rookie has a chance to high-step into a weekly award.
While Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving has been all the rage this year, Bucs wideout Jalen McMillan had a strong performance of his own on Sunday. McMillan has been battling injuries and has been relatively quiet when healthy, but on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, he contributed two touchdowns in a 28-13 win that put the Bucs on top in the NFC South.
Now, he's being recognized for it, as he's being nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 14. McMillan had four receptions for 59 yards and two scores against the Raiders.
McMillan has some tough competition here, with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Bryan Thomas, 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight also in the mix. Regardless, the nomination is a good step for McMillan to get on track as this season ends.
